MK Dons boss lauds Ireland U21 with ‘huge potential’ after win

An exciting prospect.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning heaped praise on Ireland U21 international Conor Grant after the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster impressed during the Dons’ 4-0 win away to Morecambe on Saturday.

Grant scored one and grabbed an assist in the win for the League One promotion hunters – who also defeated Championship side Watford at Vicarage Road earlier this week in the Carabao Cup.

But for Grant, the performance was a significant one as he unveiled himself to the MK Dons squad after their indifferent start to the season.

“Conor Grant has huge potential, I think we have to be patient with him..”

Grant joined MK Dons from League Two side Rochdale, having enjoyed a prior stint at Sheffield Wednesday. The 21-year-old also was on the books of Shamrock Rovers before making his move across the Irish Sea to the UK.

While his manager was pleased with his midfielder’s efforts against Morecambe, Manning did explain that Grant has more to give to his starting XI.

“It was a really good finish from Conor [Grant], and he did really well for the assist,” he explained after the game during his press conference.

Watch Liam Manning's post-match press conference following today's win at the Mazuma Stadium 👇 pic.twitter.com/3zZJ625okb — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 27, 2022

“Conor has huge potential. I think we have to be patient with him, but you see the quality that he has got and we’ll keep pushing him and challenge him to get better.”

Ireland’s MK Dons contingent.

In the win, Manning also started a number of Grant’s fellow Irish teammates for MK Dons in their big league win away from home.

Warren O’Hora started in the backline for the Dons, while Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy also started in the away day success. For Morecambe, the defeat leaves them in an unwanted league position in 23rd.

Ex-Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly started for the Shrimps in their heavy loss, while Kerry native Shane McLoughlin began the game on the bench.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Conor Grant, mk dons