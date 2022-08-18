Mike Dean admits ‘error’ in Chelsea v Spurs showdown

An error from Mike Dean.

Former Premier League referee, and now VAR official, Mike Dean has admitted that he made an error during Chelsea‘s hot-tempered 2-2 draw against London rivals Spurs.

Dean was the VAR official, and opted against asking referee Anthony Taylor to review a violent conduct charge against Spurs defender Christian Romero.

Romero was seen to have pulled the hair of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella just moments before Harry Kane’s dramatic late equaliser for Antonio Conte’s side.

“I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself…”

A few days after his error, Dean has clarified that he did in fact make a mistake in relation to his review during the game at Stamford Bridge.

“Sometimes in hindsight, you realise you could have acted differently. I’ve now had time to reflect on Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge,” Dean wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to [Anthony] Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn’t deem it a violent act.

🗣️ "I said to the guy next to me I think he's gonna get a red card here" Dermot Gallagher reviews the controversial moment Marc Cucurella was brought down moments before Tottenham's equaliser. pic.twitter.com/PX8r8EJDgK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 15, 2022

“I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself.

“It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I’ve spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.

“It’s disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials.”

While the acknowledgement of Dean’s mistake may be provide some consolation to Chelsea and their manager Thomas Tuchel, it will not change the result of the game.

For the most part, Chelsea dominated proceedings at Stamford Bridge, but were unable to find the back of the net on more than two occasions.

As a consequence, that opened the door for Spurs to nab a point from the brink of defeat in West London.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Mike Dean