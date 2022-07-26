Michael Obafemi tipped to make big mark at Swansea City this season

A big season awaits the Ireland international.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has tipped Ireland international Michael Obafemi to ease the load of goals on Joel Piroe this season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Obafemi, 22, made his mark on international duty for the Boys in Green in June, and he has maintained his good form in South Wales ahead of the Championship season.

This weekend, the Swans begin their league campaign with an away trip to Rotherham, as Obafemi eyes a quick start to the season.

And speaking ahead of the upcoming campaign and Obafemi’s pre-season impact, Martin is impressed with what he has seen from the forward thus far.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘! 🚀🔥 🇮🇪 Michael Obafemi sends the Aviva Stadium wild as @FAIreland go 3-0 up against Scotland! An incredible way to score his first international goal!#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/o3RKJ2XVEm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

“Mikey’s been great as well. Mikey’s going to get loads of goals, he’s had about four chalked off for offside [in pre-season] that haven’t been,” Swans boss Martin told WalesOnline.

“When you’re that quick, it’s easy to get that wrong if you’re an official. It’s something we’ve spoken about.

“Mikey does such an important role for the team. Although he hasn’t got as many goals as he would have liked, I think Joel and everyone else will be the first to tell you how important Michael is.

“He’ll get goals, no problem. There’ll be goals hopefully spread around the team this season.”

Last season proved to be an important one for Obafemi, despite a challenging start to life at Swansea City.

Earlier on in the campaign, the Dublin-born forward was criticised by his manager for not buying into the culture at Swansea City.

But since the turn of the year, Obafemi has found form and confidence in the Championship, and is now beginning to show glimpses of why he was so highly thought of as a youth coming through at Southampton.

