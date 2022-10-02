Michael Obafemi hailed by Swansea City boss after grabbing dramatic winner

Michael Obafemi picked up from where he left off.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has hailed Michael Obafemi, after the Ireland forward returned to the fold from international duty with a goal.

Obafemi netted a late winner for the Swans in their dramatic 3-2 win away to West Brom, just weeks after he was controversially left out of their squad in the wake of his failed deadline day move to Burnley.

However, the 22-year-old is bouncing back from that setback – and has now scored two goals in his last two games on club and international duty.

“I hope the week he’s had with Ireland and today will be the catalyst for him…”

Prior to the international break, Obafemi was booed by his own supporters, but he has put those boo-boys in their place with his latest goalscoring heroics.

Michael Obafemi comes on for Swansea and puts them 3-2 up against West Brom in the 88th minute!!! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 He could be the one.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/U14b5etr9r — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 1, 2022

“I spoke to Michael just before he came on,” his club boss Martin said, as quoted by WalesOnline. “I said ‘it’s written for you if you really want it, the fans are singing for you, you’ve had a great week with Ireland, this is the moment, this is the time’.

“The fans certainly helped that. It would have done Michael the world of good. It’s just about consistency, for everyone.

“With Michael, it’s just consistent behaviour, it’s really that simple. When he finds a level of consistency like he did in the second half of last season, he’ll be incredible.

“I hope the week he’s had with Ireland and today will be the catalyst for him to get back to that regularly. If he does, he’s brilliant.”

Michael Obafemi.

Crucially, the win sent Swansea sent Swansea up to 11th in the Championship table, after they claimed a second league win on the spin.

However, the win was shrouded in drama, after the Baggies missed a penalty just minutes before Obafemi netted his dramatic winner against Steve Bruce’s side.

But for the Ireland international, his goal was a moment that he will be keen to make the most of after his challenging start to the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: michael obafemi