Swansea boss eases Michael Obafemi fear ahead of league return

It has been an encouraging few days for Michael Obafemi.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has claimed that he has no fears about Michael Obafemi, ahead of the Ireland international’s return to club action this weekend.

On international duty, Obafemi scored in Ireland’s dramatic 3-2 win against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium, and also impressed away to Scotland at Hampden Park.

However, prior to the international window taking place, Obafemi struggled for form and minutes at the Swansea.com Stadium after his botched deadline day move to Burnley broke down.

“I think Michael comes back here in a better place and much more ready to contribute for us…”

But speaking ahead of this weekend, Martin has claimed that he has ‘no worries’ about the former Southampton youngster.

Those fears may have emanated from Obafemi’s celebration after his goal in Ireland’s win against Armenia, when he gestured that he was blocking out noise surrounding his current club situation.

“Every young person, it’s up and down, and he’s had a fair few ups and downs but I’ve got no worries with how he celebrates a goal,” Martin said on Friday.

“It was a brilliant goal. If he wants to show people he’s blocking out the noise from whatever angle it comes from, then that’s fine.

“His frame of mind has been fine, it’s just about deserving a place in the team and the squad. He was back in the squad for the Hull game which was great, he had really good energy in training.

“He’s carried that into the Ireland squad. I watched both games and I thought he was great. We’re really pleased for him, and it’s good for us that he went and got some minutes as well so I think Michael comes back here in a better place and much more ready to contribute for us.”

Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi’s goal for Ireland was his second for Ireland on the international stage, after his similarly impressive strike against Scotland in June.

Since then, the Swansea City forward has impressed at club level, and has also looked to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the Championship.

This weekend, he will now be hoping that he can add to his forward momentum when Swansea take on West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: michael obafemi, Swansea City