Michael Obafemi reflects on Ireland wondergoal in Scotland hammering

Ireland international Michael Obafemi lit up the Aviva Stadium, blasting home his first goal for the Boys in Green during a 3-0 destruction of Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Obafemi assisted Troy Parrott’s header, before then unleashing a piledriver that beat Craig Gordon from long-range in front of a partisan home crowd.

And speaking after the game, the Swansea City forward reflected on his golden moment in green for Stephen Kenny’s side.

“I looked up and I saw the darting run, and I thought, ‘I’d better put it on his nugget..”

“Happy to announce myself, and happy with the win,” the player of the match said afterward when speaking to RTE Sport. “Troy played me the ball. It just opened up and I was like, ‘hit it’.

“I feel like sometimes I don’t take enough shots. Today I thought I’d give it a go.

“I looked up and I saw the darting run, and I thought, ‘I’d better put it on his nugget. It was brilliant,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We spoke about it before the game, our link up play, and you saw it today for the second goal.”

Obafemi was withdrawn just after his goal, but he did depart the Aviva Stadium pitch to a rapturous reception.

Although, he may miss out on Tuesday’s trip to Poland to face Ukraine.

If he is able to prove his fitness, he is expected to start for the Boys in Green as they look to end this month’s game on a high.

