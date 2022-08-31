Michael Obafemi lined up for shock Championship switch

A surprising move?

Ireland international Michael Obafemi has been lined up with a shock Championship transfer switch to Burnley, after an impressive end to his season at Swansea City last season.

The Athletic are reporting that Obafemi has been targeted by the Clarets – with Vincent Kompany’s side looking to bolster their attacking ranks.

However, the same report suggests that both clubs are well apart in their valuation of the player.

The report claims that Swansea City are looking for a fee in the region of £10 million, while Burnley are hoping for a fee lower than that.

Last season, the Ireland international endured a very difficult start to life in South Wales – but was able to turn his fortunes around after the midway point of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In doing so, Obafemi established himself as one of the most in-form forwards in the Ireland international set-up towards the end of the 2021/22 English league season.

On top of that, the former Southampton forward also scored a stunning goal for Ireland against Scotland in June in a remarkable 3-0 win for the Boys in Green at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking at the time, Kenny hailed his forward’s efforts at the Dublin 4 venue – claiming that he was Ireland’s best-performing striker over a considerable period of time.

“I watched him play quite a bit towards the end of the season, his performances were the best of all our strikers,” he said. “His overall performances for Swansea towards the end of the season were the best of our strikers, if I was to rate them.

“He worked very hard for the team, but obviously his pass for Troy Parrott’s header, it was just a great combination between the two players, terrific play, and his goal was really a moment of immense quality.

“It was great to see that hit the back of the net and it lifted the stadium. It was terrific.”

