Michael Kelly: ‘It could have been thousands and I would have taken the opportunity anyway’

In August 2020, Michael Kelly almost suffered a life-changing injury when playing for Cabinteely versus Longford Town in the League of Ireland First Division.

Injuring his C3 and C4 spinal cord, Kelly was close to seeing his career cut short in the most unfortunate of circumstances when he broke his neck.

In fact, he was just 2mm away from being paralysed for the rest of his life.

But remarkably, he has completed a return to full-time professional football for the first time since the incident, recently joining high-flying League Two side Carlisle United.

And while he has only just arrived at the club, he is already making an impression at Brunton Park

“The move came completely out of blue…”

Earlier this season, Kelly was plying his trade with Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland First Division.

In doing so, the former Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers netminder battled it out with Stephen McGuinness on a weekly basis at the Carlisle Grounds to be the Seagulls’ first-choice.

A first home clean sheet for Mick Kelly last Friday 🧤🛑 pic.twitter.com/ZoC6Deu4Qp — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) May 31, 2022

And after impressing there, he has been able to swap the Carlisle Grounds for Carlisle United, in England’s League Two.

“[The move] came completely out of blue,” Kelly explained when speaking exclusively to Pundit Arena this week. “Obviously, I was playing at Bray and I was fully focused on that.

“But one day the club was contacted and Pat [Devlin] asked me what did I want to do. He said that the club had contact from Carlisle. I said, to him, ‘look, keep me in the loop’.

“As soon as I heard it was concrete and they wanted me to come over I really wanted to do it. To be fair with Pat and Bray, they were really good with it.

Bray Wanderers announce that goalkeeper Michael Kelly, has joined EFL club Carlisle United.

Michael has joined them on a initial one-year deal with an option to extend.

We are delighted for him as it has been his ambition to pursue a full-time playing career. pic.twitter.com/Y9PRelRMkO — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) July 30, 2022

“They said to me that if I had a chance to play full-time football and go further to play abroad they would facilitate that the best way they could.

“They stuck to their word and I can’t thank them enough.”

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m probably in a better position now…”

However, this is not Kelly’s first foray into the English game.

At the end of the 2018 League of Ireland season, Kelly went on trial with QPR, and subsequently earned himself a contract with the West London club.

The deal was to initially see him join the club’s U23 side, while also competing for a place on the bench for the first-team.

Despite impressing on trial, complications arose when the club and player attempted to complete a deal, which ultimately caused the move break down.

“I came off the back of a good season with Longford where we just missed out on the promotion playoffs,” he explains. “I went over on trial to QPR, and they were happy and impressed. They wanted to get it done.

“I would’ve been with both teams on a daily basis. But it just couldn’t get done in the end between compensation rules, fees and everything else. There was nothing I could do.

Town keeper Michael Kelly pulled off one of the saves of the season last Friday night against @DroghedaUnited. Check it out and more over on our youtube channel – Longford Town Fc TV. ⚽

.

.

.#CmonDeTown pic.twitter.com/34HgwM1TZF — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 15, 2018

“But everything happens for a reason. I’m probably in a better position now of trying to push into the first team at Carlisle, rather than maybe being third-choice at QPR.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity [QPR] gave me. They brought me on, but it just didn’t happen and it was out of their hands as well.”

Michael Kelly: “I know people latched onto to it as if I’m after spending thousands to get over here, but it was €40…”

Upon joining Carlisle United from Bray Wanderers, comments surrounding the move caused a bit of a stir within the League of Ireland community.

At the time, his club boss Paul Simpson hailed his new recruit for paying his way over to go on trial at the club – with some scoffing at the player in doing so.

But for Kelly, a chance to prove himself across in full-time professional football was something that he was never going to turn away.

“It was a case of paying for a flight, which was 40 quid or something to get an opportunity to do well over here and hopefully get a contract, which I have,” he explains.

“To be fair to Carlisle, they looked after me when I came over here. They put me up in a house and the whole lot. It was a no-brainer.

“I know people latched onto to it as if I’m after spending thousands to get over here but it’s €40. It could have been thousands and I would have taken the opportunity anyway.

“I’ve got a desire and I had a desire from when I was younger to play professional football. That was my opportunity coming over here.

“I’d be stupid to turn it down, especially with where I am now. I’m pushing and I’m right up there working my socks off to get in the team over the last few weeks.

“I’ve played in the EFL Trophy and have done well so it’s a no brainer.”

“They have some of the best young players in the world. One of them made his debut a few weeks later…”

As mentioned, Kelly has played in the Papa John’s Trophy for Carlisle, and is second-choice at the club to Tomáš Holý, formerly of Ipswich Town.

He is also working under former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Gerrard as his goalkeeping coach at the club.

But significantly, Kelly was the hero for the club in a recent penalty shootout win in the Papa John’s Trophy against League One outfit Fleetwood Town, now managed by Scott Brown.

However, from a personal perspective, Kelly has also played against Manchester United’s U23 side in the competition – a far cry from playing in the First Division with Bray Wanderers.

“The First Division and Premier Division is the reason I am where I am,” he explains. “I learned most of my trade in those two divisions from a very young age.

“I’m very, very grateful that I’ve made a lot of appearances in that league, but when you look at it, the United lads are just a step up really.

“They have some of the best young players in the world. I think one of them [Charlie McNeill] made his debut for United a few weeks later after we played them so they are very, very good players and they are at that club for a reason.

“Personally I still think we should have taken something from the game being honest, but it is a massive step up, and I am delighted to be here.

“My cup final at the moment is to get into the team.”

Michael Kelly: “I am really enjoying it and I think that’s the biggest part, just enjoying it…”

Located 50 miles outside of Newcastle, Carlisle United have an Irish history of sorts at the club.

Roddy Collins was once manager of the Brunton Park outfit, who currently have former Ireland U21 pair Corey Whelan and Jamie Devitt on their books.

Heading into this weekend’s action, Carlisle were 8th in League Two, and are within touching distance of the playoffs under manager Paul Simpson. They are now 9th after recording a scoreless draw at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon.

🔵⚽💙🧤 A big welcome to keeper Michael Kelly who joins us on a one-year deal today. More details and comments from manager Paul Simpson here 👇 https://t.co/wq079bTM96 — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) July 30, 2022

And while he may not be first-choice at the club at the moment, he admits that he sees his move to the club as a huge opportunity, whatever comes next.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” he adds. “I want to get into the team as soon as I possibly can. I’m pushing as hard and I’m working as hard as I can.

“I want a new deal, and if it is at Carlisle that would be brilliant. I love it here. I’m not thinking of anything else really bar the next day and proving that I can get a new deal.”

But as a goalkeeper, Kelly is just 26 years of age, and has plenty more to give – especially with the longevity that surrounds their careers compared to outfield players.

“I don’t plan on being 34 and packing it in,” he explains. “But it is one of those ones where I am really enjoying it and I think that’s the biggest part, just enjoying it.

“There’s no point getting too uptight about it. I’ll just let my football do the talking like I did against Man United and Fleetwood.

“I’ve enjoyed both games and it has been fun and I’m playing with a smile on my face. The group as well, Tomas was the first to come up to me after the penalties against Fleetwood and stuff like that.

“At other clubs you might not get that, and the same goes for everyone with the gaffer and the staff. Everyone is bringing everyone up rather than holding them back.”

But for a player who was almost paralysed just over two years ago, Kelly’s rise is uplifting after he previously went close to signing a professional deal in the UK.

What happens next remains to be seen, but the now-former League of Ireland netminder is a man on a mission – and ready to take his opportunity whenever that does come.

