Michael D. Higgins leads tributes as Ireland create history in Glasgow

by Andrew Dempsey
Ireland WNT

A night to remember in Glasgow.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins led the tributes, as the Girls in Green sealed their place at the World Cup for the first time in their history on Tuesday evening at Hampden Park.

Securing a 1-0 win against Scotland, Vera Pauw’s side etched their names into Irish sporting history against Scotland, qualifying for a major tournament for the first time ever.

As a result, the Ireland international side became the toast of the nation, with President Higgins leading the tributes on a night of high-drama for the Girls in Green.

“A fantastic day for Irish football and for Irish sport…”

Higgins has been a long-time supporter of Irish domestic football, and is a regular visitor to League of Ireland games throughout the country.

“Congratulations to the Ireland Women’s National Team on their historic achievement in qualifying for the Fifa World Cup,” Higgins wrote on social media.

“A fantastic day for Irish football and for Irish sport.”

Higgins was not the only one to hail Vera Pauw’s side in the wake of their success at Hampden Park – with Shay Given, David Meyler and a host of other Irish sporting personalities showering Ireland’s stars with praise.

“Amazing, congrats girls, done the whole country proud, 1st ever World Cup qualification to inspire a generation,” Given added. “Unbelievable that a Donegal woman Amber Barrett scored the all important goal after a terrible week.”

“Unbelievable stuff girls so happy for all you,” Meyler then added. “What an incredible achievement. Congrats again. Enjoy the celebrations fully deserved.”

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe,” Pauw told RTE after the game.

“Amber’s first touch made the game. Preparation is everything. The saved penalty of Courtney’s was not luck. We knew where it was coming.

“We trained for it, we trained for everything, we were ready for every scenario, we were so ready. The way they executed it was not beautiful and we need to work a lot, but the gameplan was successful.”

A night to remember.

