Michael D. Higgins leads tributes as Ireland create history in Glasgow

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins led the tributes, as the Girls in Green sealed their place at the World Cup for the first time in their history on Tuesday evening at Hampden Park.

Securing a 1-0 win against Scotland, Vera Pauw’s side etched their names into Irish sporting history against Scotland, qualifying for a major tournament for the first time ever.

As a result, the Ireland international side became the toast of the nation, with President Higgins leading the tributes on a night of high-drama for the Girls in Green.

Higgins has been a long-time supporter of Irish domestic football, and is a regular visitor to League of Ireland games throughout the country.

“Congratulations to the Ireland Women’s National Team on their historic achievement in qualifying for the Fifa World Cup,” Higgins wrote on social media.

Congratulations to the @FAIreland Women's National Team on their historic achievement in qualifying for the @FIFAWWC World Cup. A fantastic day for Irish football and for Irish sport #COYGIG — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 11, 2022

Higgins was not the only one to hail Vera Pauw’s side in the wake of their success at Hampden Park – with Shay Given, David Meyler and a host of other Irish sporting personalities showering Ireland’s stars with praise.

“Amazing, congrats girls, done the whole country proud, 1st ever World Cup qualification to inspire a generation,” Given added. “Unbelievable that a Donegal woman Amber Barrett scored the all important goal after a terrible week.”

Amazing, congrats girls , done the whole country proud , 1st ever World Cup qualification to inspire a generation. Unbelievable that a Donegal woman Amber Barrett scored the all important goal after a terrible week 🙏🏼🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🙏🏼 #coygig pic.twitter.com/1fJ8jzwmiD — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) October 11, 2022

“Unbelievable stuff girls so happy for all you,” Meyler then added. “What an incredible achievement. Congrats again. Enjoy the celebrations fully deserved.”

Congratulations. An incredible achievement. — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 11, 2022

What an achievement. Congratulations to our history makers today. As I said.. WHAT AN ACHIEVEMENT! #COYGIG 🇮🇪 https://t.co/m8k0htzuFx — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) October 11, 2022

It wasn’t a dream!! It happened…..we’re going to the World Cup…we can hold our heads up high. Our little nation is finally up there with the big guns. Adíos frustration…adíos👋🏻 https://t.co/EuoVawDDJm — emma byrne (@emmsb30) October 12, 2022

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe,” Pauw told RTE after the game.

“Amber’s first touch made the game. Preparation is everything. The saved penalty of Courtney’s was not luck. We knew where it was coming.

WORLD CUP DOWN UNDER💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/wJTxyr8OjL — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) October 11, 2022

“We trained for it, we trained for everything, we were ready for every scenario, we were so ready. The way they executed it was not beautiful and we need to work a lot, but the gameplan was successful.”

