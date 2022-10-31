Micah Richards pokes fun at Gary Neville over Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Micah Richards enjoyed it..

Former Man City defender Micah Richards poked fun at Gary Neville after the former Man United star was ignored by Cristiano Ronaldo before United’s win against West Ham on Sunday evening.

United went on to win the game 1-0, with Marcus Rashford’s header proving to be the difference between the sides at Old Trafford.

“I think if I had 570 million followers on Instagram, I wouldn’t be arsed about Gary Neville!…”

In the game itself, Ronaldo made his return to the United starting XI – but grabbed headlines prior to kick-off when he opted to ignore Neville in a pre-match exchange.

And just hours after the incident, Richard poked fun at Neville on social media during an exchange with Roy Keane also involved in the exchange after the game.

“How does it feel to be blanked by your mate?,” Richards quipped at Neville in a video released on Monday morning.

While being left speechless, Neville then replied by saying: “It tells us something though…it means he is watching.”

Shortly after, Richards returned to ask if Neville thought Ronaldo was ‘petty’, to which Neville replied: “I think if I had 570 million followers on Instagram, I wouldn’t be arsed about Gary Neville!”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Neville may have been perplexed by Ronaldo’s decision to seemingly ignore him, he was able to see the Portuguese icon return to United’s starting XI in a league win.

Following the Red Devils win, they are now in the top-four of the Premier League thanks to Chelsea’s heavy loss away to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Next up for United and Ronaldo is a Europa League showdown against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, before they take on Aston Villa a few days later in the Premier League.

They will then take on Villa again in the Carabao Cup a few days later after their league encounter before the World Cup break.

