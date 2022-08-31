Megan Connolly hails Vera Pauw’s impact on Ireland’s squad

Ireland are on the verge of securing something great.

Ireland international Megan Connolly heaped praise on her international boss Vera Pauw ahead of Thursday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Finland at Tallaght Stadium.

The Girls in Green head into Thursday’s game knowing that a win would seal a World Cup play-off place, but it will not be an easy game against the Finns at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium.

However, result aside, Ireland’s rise under Pauw has been significant – even if they were unable to qualify for the 2023 European Championship this summer.

“It is quite a consistent message every time we are in, and quite a consistent theme…”

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game against Finland, Connolly explained Ireland’s rise through under their international boss.

“She has brought in such high standards,” Connolly explains. “It is quite a consistent message every time we are in, and quite a consistent theme, quite detailed what we do in terms of the preparations on every team.

“In training it is quite detailed about how we want to play. As a team everyone has bought into it.

“It’s 50-50 as Vera and the staff can only do so much, everyone has upped their game, the standards on and off the pitch are so high so when you come in you want to match and that keep striving for more.

“We’re quite realistic about where we are and what we want to do. I think that’s something Vera does really well; she doesn’t go too far ahead or hype too much. She’s realistic about where we are as a team, what we want achieve and what we have to do to achieve it.

“It does help us going into game knowing what we have to do.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on us but it’s good pressure…”

But while the improvements have been significant, Ireland have yet to qualify for a major tournament under Pauw as manager, and missed out on a play-off for the European Championship last year.

Saying that, Connolly is keen to finish the job in front of an expectant Irish crowd at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us but it’s good pressure,” she adds. “People want us to achieve it, they want us to do it and obviously it’s a sellout.

“It’s going to be a big crowd, but we’re trying not to get too caught up in the emotions and the whole hype around the game.

“It is very easy to get caught up in it and let that affect your performance. We want to achieve something at home, in Tallaght, at a sellout. You can’t ask for anything more. We just have to do our best.”

While a win for Ireland would seal a World Cup play-off place, it will also open the door to a very complex qualification system – one that requires the Girls in Green to play four games before reaching the World Cup finals.

“It is quite a complex qualifying campaign… but for us it’s just all about Thursday,” Connolly finishes.

“No ball has been kicked, we haven’t achieved anything yet so we can’t look that far ahead because it might never happen. We can’t look too far ahead and lose sight of what we’re trying to achieve on Thursday.”

