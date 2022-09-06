Matt Doherty included in Spurs’ Champions League squad as Antonio Conte provides update

Matt Doherty has been included.

Ireland international Matt Doherty could be the man to bring an end to Ireland’s wait for an outfield player to play in the group stages of the Champions League this week.

Doherty, who has been struggling with injury for most of the summer and last few months, has been included in Antonio Conte’s 25-man squad for the competition.

On Wednesday night, Spurs take on Marseille at their home ground, as they look to get their group stage up campaign up and running in the grand manner.

“I have seen good improvement about himself…”

After an injury-hit start to the season however, Doherty is unlikely to start for Conte’s side against their French Ligue 1 opponents.

Although, the Ireland wing-back is likely to play some role in Spurs’ Champions League campaign this season under the experienced Italian boss.

His return to fold comes after his unfortunate end to the 2021/22 Premier League season, with an injury sustained seeing him drop out of the Spurs starting XI.

Despite his return to fitness, Conte has explained that he does not yet see Doherty as a player ready to start – but he is encouraged by the Dubliner’s progress.

“He had a serious injury and honestly struggled a lot to recover good form to be fit,” Conte explained when talking about Matt Doherty last week.

“Now I think compared to the last game he played vs Roma in these two weeks, twenty days I have seen good improvement about himself. You said last season he became first choice for that role but I want to win and I try to pick the best starting XI.

“Now if I’m not picking him it means others give me more guarantees. I trust him, I trust in all my players but they know very well that I want to win.

“I want to win and I pick the best starting XI in every games.”

Spurs Champions League squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin.

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic.

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma.

Forwards: Richarlison, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son.

