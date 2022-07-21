Antonio Conte eases Matt Doherty fears with Djed Spence comments

An encouraging update for Matt Doherty.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has eased fears surrounding the future of Ireland international Matt Doherty with his latest set of comments regarding new signing Djed Spence.

Recently signed by the North London club, Spence was expected to come in and provide some stiff competition for Doherty this season.

But Conte has eased expectations surrounding Spurs’ exciting new recruit, claiming that he is a signing for the future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Spence is an investment of the club. The club wanted to do it…”

Also, the Premier League winning boss has suggested that the signing was not made by him, but by the club as an ‘investment’.

“Spence is an investment of the club. The club wanted to do it,” Conte explained when speaking to football.london.

“I said ‘OK, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us’. The club decided to buy him.

it’s official ✅! very happy to finally sign for such a great club, it’s a blessing to be here and I can’t wait to get started [email protected] 🤍💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/zFw1Bc6enp — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022

He added: “The club was very clear with me and said we reached an important achievement and now we want to continue to grow. To grow together with ambition.

“For the club, it has not been simple to go into the transfer market and sign players for free — like Perisic and Forster — and sign players on loan — like Lenglet — and sign players with money — like Richarlison and Bissouma and Spence.”

Matt Doherty.

Earlier this summer, Doherty was linked with an exit from the club, but he, and now Conte have eased those fears.

But the 30-year-old will now be hoping that he can build on his experience ahead of the upcoming season in North London, as he and his side look to push on once more.

Spurs begin their Premier League season at home to Southampton on August 6th, with the game set to be Gavin Bazunu’s first start for the Saints.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: matt doherty, Spurs