Matt Doherty explains how he let Jose Mourinho ‘down’ at Spurs

Ireland international Matt Doherty admits that he felt as if he let Jose Mourinho down when the pair worked together at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho brought the Dubliner to north London off the back of an impressive stint at Wolves, signing the player for a reported fee of £16 million.

However, things failed to materialise for Doherty under the three-time Premier League-winning boss.

“People think he was bad for me, but it was the other way around…”

Owing to a lack of form and an inability to deliver upon Mourinho’s game plan, Doherty has since claimed that he Mourinho ‘down’ when the pair worked together.

“I let him down,” he explained when speaking to the Irish Independent. “People think he was bad for me, but it was the other way around.

“He put a lot of faith in me and I didn’t really perform. I just didn’t play well, I just didn’t grasp it. I don’t know. I just wasn’t able to get going there at the start.”

While at Spurs under Mourinho, Doherty was often used as a right sided wing-back. But rather than catching fire under his boss, he struggled to make an imprint on the Portuguese boss.

However, he did stress that it was not without the want of trying from Mourinho himself.

“To be fair to Jose, they tried to play me high, but it wasn’t working for the team,” he added. “We were leaving too much space. I just didn’t perform for him.

“He’s a great guy. I could sit here with him now and have dinner with him and have the best time ever. I spoke to him a few times about it, but I don’t know what it was.

“It’s a bit of a regret that I wasn’t able to perform like how he saw me in his head.”

Since Mourinho’s departure, Doherty has played under Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte at Spurs, and is beginning to shine once more under the Italian.

Under Nuno, the Dubliner was injured for much of his tenure, and throughout his spell under Conte, Doherty has struggled to consistently force his way into the first-team squad.

However, Doherty appears to have won over Conte again following his return to the starting XI at the club – after the recent suspension of Emerson Royal.

The Dubliner is likely to feature for Spurs in their Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

