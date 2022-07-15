Matt Doherty issues contrasting update on Spurs future

Not as bad as it once seemed.

Ireland international Matt Doherty has poured cold water on claims that he is on the verge of leaving Spurs this summer, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Recently, a report in the UK claimed that the former Bohemians full-back was told he can leave White Hart Lane during the transfer window.

However, in a recent interview with football.london, Doherty has rubbished those suggestions – claiming he has been told nothing to suggest he is on his way out of the door in North London.

“We’ve got an exciting season ahead. Why would I want to go anywhere else?…”

“Of course. I haven’t been told otherwise,” he replied when asked if he expects to stay at the club during the summer or not.

“My plan is to stay and fight for my place. We’ve got an exciting season ahead. Why would I want to go anywhere else?”

Doherty missed the end of last season in North London with an injury, with that setback threatening to derail Spurs’ Champions League bid at the time.

However, Doherty’s teammates were able to get over the line without him as they pipped Arsenal to the post.

“I was in for a lot of the summer because I had to rehab my knee,” Doherty added on his recovery.

“For the first two weeks when everybody left I was in doing rehab with weekends off, out on the pitch doing ball work and fitness work.

“I didn’t have a choice. I had to be in. I wanted to be back for pre-season ready to go.”

Matt Doherty.

For Doherty, news of his future being slightly more secure at Spurs will come as a boost to the Dubliner ahead of the upcoming season and international window in September.

At club level, Doherty will be hoping to kick on and ensure that he can help his side secure Champions League football again in North London.

On the the international front, the 30-year-old will also be returning to an Ireland side who have been buoyed by two recent results against Scotland and Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League.

