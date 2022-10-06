What next for Matt Doherty at Spurs? Examining the Ireland international’s future

Matt Doherty’s position at Spurs is under serious threat.

On Monday evening, Spurs boss Antonio Conte laid the gauntlet down to Matt Doherty after the Ireland international’s slow start to the season in the Premier League.

Injuries may have played a role in Doherty’s early exclusion from the Spurs starting XI, but the brutality and seemingly blunt nature of the comments have caught many by surprise.

Whether or not Conte is right or wrong, for a manager to publicly put down a player like he did is symbolic, and begs the question as to what comes next for the previously in-favour wing-back.

As a result, we have examined some of the available options that lie in store for Doherty as he reaches an important time in his career at the club.

Option 1: Permanent move away.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Doherty was linked with a multitude of moves away from Spurs – but he ended up staying at the club following the arrivals of Djed Spence and Ivan Perisic through the doors of their North London base.

Whether or not that was the right call is unfair to judge, but Conte’s recent words suggest that a permanent move away may now be on the cards.

In the Premier League, it is likely that Doherty will be a sought-after target for a host of clubs, none more so than Spurs’ London rivals West Ham.

Other clubs may be viable options for the Dubliner, but this does feel like he has reached an important crossroad in his career.

From a purely Irish perspective, a permanent move away from Spurs may not be the worst thing for Doherty’s fitness and match sharpness – something that he was lacking during the last international window while playing with Ireland.

It seems to be a likely option given his current position at the club, but that can change quite quickly.

Option 2: A loan move.

Should a permanent move away from Spurs be unviable, a loan stint away from the club may not be worst thing either.

As mentioned, Doherty’s signature is likely to be a highly-coveted one during the transfer window should he made available to go out on loan.

However, it remains to be seen if Spurs would be willing to boost a Premier League rival by sending Doherty out on loan for the second-half of the season.

From a club perspective, if they are willing to cut their losses with the Ireland wing-back a permanent move away may suit best. But for Doherty, a loan exit could see him return to the fold should he wish to do so.

Arguably the least likely option of all, but a logical one nevertheless.

Option 3: Stay and fight for his place.

Throughout much of his time in England and during his professional career, Doherty has been faced with many challenges, and evidently he has developed a thick skin in the game.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him rise to the challenge in North London and fight for his place back in Conte’s starting XI.

Doherty came on for Spurs last week as a second-half sub in their North London derby defeat to Arsenal, following Emerson Royal’s dismissal after a desperately late challenge.

And with Royal set to miss out on the next three games, Doherty may be given his opportunity to prove his worth, even if his manager has publicly displayed such a lack of faith in his ability.

The next few weeks is likely to decide if Doherty has a long-term future at Spurs, but having risen to the challenge before, there is little to suggest that he won’t again.

His time to prove his worth is now.

Read More About: matt doherty, Premier League, Spurs