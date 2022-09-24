Close sidebar

Martin O’Neill takes fresh swipe at Stephen Kenny’s reign as Ireland boss

by Andrew Dempsey
Stephen Kenny Martin O'Neill

Martin O’Neill has been speaking.

Former Ireland and Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has cast fresh doubt on Stephen Kenny’s tenure as international boss, speaking before Ireland’s clash against Scotland on Saturday evening.

O’Neill was previously in charge of Ireland, and led the Boys in Green to a European Championship in 2016. He also brought Ireland to the brink qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

However, rather than showering Kenny with his praise surrounding his approach as international boss, O’Neill questioned the trend of results Ireland have recorded under the former Dundalk boss.

“You need to get results in the game. This is a results business…”

O’Neill was speaking on Premier Sports before the game, and stressed the importance of wins going forward for the Boys in Green.

“It’s very hard for a former manager to come in and criticise,” he began. “It was a really great performance against Scotland [in June]..

“You might say that it was nearly about time. It’s a fairly lengthy time. Stephen [Kenny] has an idea of playing the game at this minute, but I think you have to think about results.

“You need to get results in the game. This is a results business. Ireland fans want to go and actually head off to be at the Euros and a World Cup.”

Also on punditry duty was Richard Dunne, who expressed the need for Ireland to become more consistent.

“He’s always had great support from the fans,” he added. “They’ve always been behind him and given him a lot of support to try and get things right.

“I think when you look at Ireland, you hope they can find some consistency. Those couple of games at the end of the summer were preceded by some really bad ones.

“We’re looking for it to continue.”

Read next: Aaron Connolly beams in excellent post-match interview after Israel game

