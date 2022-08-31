Mark Travers drops to bench after Scott Parker leaves Bournemouth

Mark Travers has been dropped.

Newly-appointed Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has dropped Ireland international Mark Travers in his first game as manager of the Cherries.

A first #afcb league start for Neto 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/1BrLeFxzSg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 31, 2022

O’Neil took over the reins of the Premier League strugglers off the back of Scott Parker’s shock departure as manager on Tuesday morning, as the inquest into their heavy 9-0 beating against Liverpool continues.

Bournemouth came into the game off the back of two successive defeats against Man City and Arsenal, but few could foresee the scale of the beating they were subjected to at Anfield.

As a result, Parker paid the ultimate price with his job.

Bournemouth make a change.

However, in one of O’Neil’s first acts as manager, he decided to drop Travers and pick former Barcelona shot-stopper Neto instead of the Ireland international for their Premier League game against Wolves.

While the concession of nine goals against Liverpool in a Premier League game is a blemish on Travers’ copybook, there was little that he could have done about most of the goals.

Following the game, former Ireland international Shay Given jumped to the defence of the Irish netminder, explaining that without him the scoreline could have been far worse.

“I feel for Travers, he was the one that had to pick the ball out of the net nine times,” Given explained when speaking on Premier Sports. “He made a good save off James Milner near the end. It’s a crazy result, a phenomenal result for Liverpool.”

Liverpool take a piece of history! 🔴 Reaction to a Premier League record equalling 9-0 win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MTopI4lUz — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 27, 2022

Given then added: “You’re hoping some of his defenders might turn up at some point. You see some of the shots, he’s the man that picked the ball out of the net nine times.

“It’s a terrible day for any goalkeeper. If you go through each goal, he didn’t have a chance with many of them.”