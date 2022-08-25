Mark Travers hails Gavin Bazunu after Premier League start

Mark Travers is impressed with what he has seen.

Ireland international Mark Travers has heaped praise on his international teammate and Premier League rival Gavin Bazunu after the start of the Premier League season.

Travers and Bazunu stepped up to the English top-flight after stints in the Championship and League One respectively – being installed as the number one choice at both clubs.

Importantly for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, the pair have impressed so far.

Mark Travers on Gavin Bazunu: “He has had a great start to the season with Southampton…”

During the summer transfer window, Bazunu completed a big-money move to Southampton from Man City, while Caoimhin Kelleher remains at Premier League giants Liverpool.

At the same time, Travers is firmly first-choice at the Vitality Stadium despite the recent arrival of former Barcelona shot-stopper Neto to the club.

“It’s a really exciting time,” Travers said when speaking to BBC Radio Solent ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday. “For Gavin [Bazunu] as well it is excellent, and he has had a great start to the season with Southampton.

“It is great to have that extra competition for the international shirt as well.

“That’s always in the back of your mind, and I am sure he will be doing the same for Southampton. You’ve got [Caoimhin] Kelleher at Liverpool as well.

“There is three of us who are at a young age. We know that over the next few years there will be serious competition, so it gives you that added motivation and pushes us all on.”

While they are Premier League rivals for two clubs on the English South-Coast, Travers admits that Bazunu’s rise to the Premier League is an ‘unbelievable achievement’ for a player so young.

“To be in the Premier League at 20 is an unbelievable achievement, and the games he has racked up for Ireland as well..,” Travers adds.

“It’s a really exciting time for him, and he is a top young goalkeeper. I’m sure that he will keep on improving week in week out in the Premier League.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, mark travers