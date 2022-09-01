Bournemouth interim boss explains why he dropped Mark Travers

A blow for Mark Travers.

Bournemouth’s interim first-team boss Gary O’Neil has explained his decision to drop Ireland international Mark Travers from his first starting XI as manager against Wolves.

O’Neil took over the reins of the Cherries on a short-term basis following the sudden departure of former boss Scott Parker earlier this week from the Vitality Stadium.

One of his first acts as manager was to drop Travers, and pick former Barcelona shot-stopper Neto in his place. Speaking after the game to the Bournemouth Echo, O’Neil explained why he snubbed the Ireland international for the game.

“Leaving people out is always tough…”

While Travers conceded nine in his last league game for the Cherries against Liverpool, there was little he could have done about any of the goals at Anfield.

Despite that, O’Neil said it was a decision that was ‘best for the group and Travers’.

“Leaving people out is always tough,” he explained when speaking after the game. “It was a decision based around what I thought was best for the group and for Trav.

“As always, decisions like that can go either way. So it was just a call that, when you’re in charge of the team, you have to make.

“I tried to make the right one.”

Mark Travers.

While a blow for Travers, the decision proved to be the right one for Bournemouth’s new interim boss.

In their Premier League game against Wolves, Bournemouth recorded their second clean sheet of the season, although their goal did live a charmed life.

Some chants of "super Mark Travers in goal" from the North Stand, right behind Neto… #afcb — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) August 31, 2022

In addition, Travers’ name was heard being sung during the game – despite Neto’s debut clean sheet for his new club. However, Travers has been backed to bounce back from his latest omission from the Bournemouth starting XI.

“Knowing Mark, he’s got a very level head and a great temperament and I’m sure he’ll take it on the chin and improve from it,” former Cherries Premier League midfielder Andrew Surman said.

