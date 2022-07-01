Mark Travers tipped to have a ‘big future’ by ex-teammate

The plaudits are continuing to go Mark Travers’ way.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has claimed that Mark Travers has a ‘great future’ after playing alongside the Irish international at Bournemouth last season.

Travers was part of a Cherries side that sealed their return to the Premier League by winning the Championship last term, with Phillips joining forces with Scott Parker’s side midway through the season.

And just days after Travers put pen to paper on his new deal with Bournemouth, Phillips has earmarked his former teammate as one who will have a big future in the game.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s obviously got a great future..”

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Phillips lumped praise on his former teammate.

“I wasn’t surprised one bit to see him collect all those trophies,” he explained. “He’s been outstanding. He’s obviously got a great future.

“He’s still young and some of the saves he’s pulled off this season have helped secure promotion for us. He’s played a huge role.”

Mark Travers.

While Bournemouth have put faith in their shot-stopper with a new five-year deal, Travers still finds himself as third-choice under Stephen Kenny with Ireland.

However, he will be hoping that he can catapult himself into contention next season, with the Cherries looking to stave off the threat of relegation in their first year back.

And it will be a baptism of fire for Bournemouth upon their Premier League return.

Scott Parker’s side host Aston Villa in their league opener, with fixtures against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool then following in August.

