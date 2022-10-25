Door opens for Mark Travers at Bournemouth after injury setback

The door may be reopening for Mark Travers.

Ireland international Mark Travers made his Premier League return on Monday night, as Bournemouth slumped to a defeat away to West Ham.

Travers was drafted on at the half-time break following an injury sustained by the Cherries’ now first-choice shot-stopper, Neto.

However, the Co. Kildare native was unable to help Bournemouth avoid defeat in London as his side lost the game 2-0 on the night.

“I try to be as ready as possible for any game if I am called upon…”

In the aftermath of the contest, Cherries interim-boss Gary O’Neil admitted that he is unsure of the extent of the injury suffered by Neto – which may leave the door open for Travers to make his return to the starting XI.

Speaking after the game, the Ireland international explained that it was ‘nice’ to make his return.

“It’s a situation that I have never been in before, coming on at half-time,” Travers explained after the game. “It was a new experience, but I try to be focused in the 90 minutes of any game really.

“I try to be as ready as possible for any game if I am called upon, and I tried to do the best I could.”

He then adds: “As a goalkeeper, it’s a unique situation because you can’t come on and start pressing everyone. You have to stay calm and relaxed to try and do as best as you can.

“I got the call at half-time, which was obviously disappointing for Neto. But I just tried to do the best I could when I came on.

“It’s always nice to come out. I think everyone wants to play football, and be the best I can off the pitch to try support the lads and wait for an opportunity. It was nice to be back out there.”

Mark Travers.

For Travers, his appearance was his first since his ill-fated outing against Liverpool in August earlier this season.

On that occasion, the former Shamrock Rovers youngster shipped nine goals in a record-equalling 9-0 defeat. Consequently, that loss resulted in the end of Scott Parker’s reign in charge of the club.

