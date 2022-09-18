Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford dealt another injury blow ahead of Israel play-off

A blow for Jim Crawford.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford is set to be dealt with another injury blow heading into next week’s crucial U21 European Championship play-off against Israel.

On-loan Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness is reportedly set to miss out on the double-header against the Israelis through injury.

That is according to Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who is expecting to be without his on-loan defender for the weeks following the two play-off games for Ireland.

“Hopefully it’ll be three to four weeks…”

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the former West Brom boss suggested that the injury was ‘not good news’ for the former Arsenal defender.

“It’s not good news. He’s picked up an injury that we’ve had a scan on and it’s an injury that we think is going to keep him out for a few weeks.

“It’s a strain, so we’re disappointed to lose him for a game like today. It was a big loss, and we had to shuffle the pack. Hopefully it’ll be three to four weeks.”

While Moore will be without his key man for just a few weeks, the expected absence will come as a real blow to Crawford.

Already, Crawford will be without Gavin Kilkenny, Joel Bagan, Colm Whelan and Oisin McEntee for the two games through injury.

“Gavin had an MRI scan and he has a grade two tear in his knee, so he will be out for quite a few weeks,” Crawford said on Thursday during his press conference.

“With Gav, because he’s injured, Oisin McEntee is injured as well. Joel Bagan is just coming back after a tight hamstring, Collie Whelan as well, he’s still recovering from his ACL injury.

“We have said ‘look if you want to come into the squad they are more than welcome to come in and be part of the group’. I think that’s important. Players like Gav, he has been here from the start.

“We’ve had a couple of rough periods during the campaign and that is when you have seen real character with the likes of Gav and Oisin.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21, jim crawford