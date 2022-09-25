Mark Lawrenson furiously lifts the lid on his BBC exit

He is not happy.

Now former BBC football pundit Mark Lawrenson has claimed that he was relieved of his duties from the broadcaster because he is ’65 and a white male’, in a recent interview.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lawrenson reflected on his exit from the organisation – one that he is still disappointed by.

After decades working with the ‘Beeb’, Lawrenson claimed that he was informed that his contract with the broadcaster was set to come to a close at the beginning of last year.

“Well, I’m 65 and a white male, so you know…”

In doing so, Lawrenson slammed the organisation for being the “worst at giving bad news” to its employees.

“The Beeb are probably the worst at giving you bad news,” he explained in his interview. “It was just, ‘We are going on the road next season with Focus. We don’t think it is really something for you.’

“I haven’t watched the programme since to see if they have gone on the road. They forget you are an ex-footballer and could get subbed or dropped or transferred.

“Somebody could say to me, ‘I’m sorry, it’s not good news.’ And I would say, ‘OK, just tell me what it is.’ I just wish they had said to me at the start of my contract last year, ‘You’ve had a great run, thanks very much and you are not working next season’.”

When asked for his thoughts on the reason behind his exit from the BBC’s Football Focus, the 39-time Irish international claimed they let him go because he is ’65 and a white male’.

“Well, I’m 65 and a white male, so you know,” he explained.

Originally, it was claimed that Lawrenson left his role with the BBC on his own, but he has since clarified those reports following his last appearance on the broadcaster prior to last season’s FA Cup final.

