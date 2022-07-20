Ex-Liverpool hero explains why Man United ‘must’ keep Cristiano Ronaldo

An interesting take.

Former Liverpool hero Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Man United and new boss Erik ten Hag ‘must’ keep hold of star man Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils in recent weeks, but potential moves to Chelsea and Bayern Munich have fallen by the wayside.

As a result, it is unclear where the 37-year-old will start the season, which is set to begin in just a couple of weeks’ time.

“T here’s no doubt about it when you give him the chance, he scores…”

But speaking ahead of the start of the Premier League season, Lawrenson has explained why United ‘must’ keep a hold of their main man.

“The first thing you look at with Cristiano Ronaldo is his goals,” Lawrenson said when speaking to Paddy Power. “It’s whether the manager thinks - yes, he’s not going to press but have you got enough players in the team who will press for him?

“And if you have, you keep him, because there’s no doubt about it when you give him the chance, he scores.

“With Ten Hag’s own men in the dressing room, it completely changes the dynamic. There were fractures in the dressing room last season – that was there for everyone to see.

“Ronaldo just loves scoring, and if suddenly, the team makes even more chances for him, he’ll be like a baby – he’ll love it! Instead of getting four chances in the game he might get eight or 10 and score a third of those at the very least.

"Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo in that Chelsea team, he'd score 50 goals!" 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFPreMA6oJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2022

“Ten Hag must hit the ground running and if the first three or four games they, for example, win two, draw one and lose one, he will get criticised - but he needs time. The one thing you don’t get as a manager at a massive club is time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

While United struggled last season, Ronaldo was one of the few bright sparks for the club.

His goals often saved face for United, but his arrival did reportedly upset the balance of the team from the previous campaign when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led United to a second-placed league finish.

Next month, United begin their upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season with a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. Kick-off is at 2pm on August 7th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United, mark lawrenson, Premier League