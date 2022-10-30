Marcus Rashford reflects on his improvement under Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford reached a career milestone on Sunday night.

Man United forward Marcus Rashford has opened up on the struggles that dogged his 2021/22 Premier League campaign, off the back of his impressive start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, 24, netted his 100th goal for the Red Devils in their win against West Ham on Sunday evening, and also opened up on his own struggles after the game.

Last season, Rashford was forced to play a bit-part role for United with his lack of form a worry throughout at Old Trafford.

But this term has seen the England international find his form once more in Manchester under new management. Speaking after his match-winning performance on Sunday evening, Rashford reflected on his marked improvement under the newly-appointed United boss.

“I think, to be honest there is a completely different energy around the whole club and the training ground,” he explained when speaking to Sky Sports.

“So, that for a start puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now.

“I think I struggled at times [last season].. It was other things off the pitch [that caused it], and that’s the biggest difference.”

He then added: “I think for us, we have to get in the right headspace for every game. Too often last season I wasn’t in the right headspace for the games..”

For United, the win was a pivotal one as they were forced to defend staunchly throughout much of the second-half at Old Trafford.

After taking a first-half lead, David Moyes’ West Ham roared back into the contest and ought to have levelled on a number of occasions late on.

However, the Red Devils managed to hold on, with Rashford’s 100th goal for the club enough to see them over the line

