Man United v Liverpool: Talking points as Erik ten Hag’s side answer critics with big win

A great night at the office for Man United.

Erik ten Hag secured his first win as Manchester United boss, as they secured a statement win against Liverpool on Monday evening at Old Trafford.

Goals in each half from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford set United on their way to a big win, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were found wanting.

Importantly, the win was the first competitive win of the Ten Hag era, and provides United with a new lease of life after a dismal start to the season.

Man United’s answer critics with defiance.

Heading into the game, United looked to be coming into it bereft of confidence and ideas. However, their start to the game suggested anything but.

The Red Devils ought to have taken an early lead through Anthony Elanga, as they took the game to Liverpool.

And it was that intensity that led to their opener, with a sweeping move finding Sancho who finished with aplomb in the 16th minute of the game after being found by the lively Elanga.

Granted, Liverpool were desperately poor by their own lofty standards, but credit must go to United who swarmed on each and every mistake by Klopp’s side.

Tactically, United were spot on, but most importantly, they played with a sense of character and identity throughout the game. A long time coming, but it was a welcome sight for United’s long-suffering supporters.

Ronaldo and Maguire dropped.

In elite sport, managers live and die by their own decisions, and Ten Hag is no stranger to that.

After a nightmare performance away to Brentford, Ten Hag opted to drop club captain Harry Maguire for the game, selecting Raphael Varane instead.

Not only that, he also decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the game. Both of those decisions ended up being a stroke of genius from the Dutchman.

United pressed straight from the off, and unsettled their more established opponents at every possible opportunity – something that may not have been possible if Ronaldo led the line.

Defensively, they also looked solid, apart from the late concession of a goal, with Varane and Lisandro Martinez looking at home in their new pairing.

Liverpool’s woes.

On the other hand, it was a night to forget for Liverpool, as their stuttering Premier League start continued.

After two successive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, the Reds would have been eyeing all three points at Old Trafford with a strong performance.

Unfortunately for them, that did not materialise.

Liverpool looked rattled from the off, with James Milner’s coming together with Virgil van Dijk typifying their out of sorts performance and nature.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also endured a night to forget, with the England international struggling to cope with balls behind Liverpool’s high defensive line.

Already the Merseysiders are seven points behind Man City, and based off their start to the season, it feels ominous at this early stage.

United got a response after their tough start, Liverpool got anything but that.

The rebirth of Marcus Rashford?

While it may be a flash in the pan, Marcus Rashford showed exactly what he can bring to this United side when on song.

Scoring his first goal of the season, Rashford finished off a fine United counter-attack with a sense of vigour and confidence – something that he was lacking for the last while.

Granted, there was a slight hint of offside about the goal, but Rashford still had to finish off the move.

Importantly, the goal ended up being the winner for United – with Mo Salah’s goal putting some unease into the United support just before the full-time whistle.

One swallow does not make a summer, but could that be the moment that gets Rashford’s United career back on track? Let’s wait and see.

