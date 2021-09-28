Man United eyeing move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

A controversial move in the works.

Man United are reportedly eyeing a controversial move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Star.

It is believed that the Red Devils have turned their attention to Phillips after they abandoned plans to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

News of Rice’s move being a non-runner comes after United’s board believed that Rice was not worth the valuation the Hammers placed on him.

United in need of a defensive midfielder.

On the face of it, a potential move for Phillips is one that would fill a gap in United’s starting XI, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having his eyes set on a new player as his primary defensive midfielder.

At the moment, Man United have the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred vying for those positions, with the ageing Nemanja Matic also looking for his own spot.

The arrival of Phillips though may herald a new era at Old Trafford with fresh blood looking to reinvigorate their midfield.

The Star are also reporting that United’s interest in Phillips comes as Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, with the Leeds United midfielder the preferred alternative.

Gettttt innnnn 🤩 through to the next round! Thanks to everyone who came down to support us 💙💛 congrats @mckinstuart and Joffy on your debut! #MOT pic.twitter.com/bYs4q7KEdv — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) September 21, 2021

A history of Man United and Leeds United player moves.

While Man United and Leeds United are historically bitter rivals, they share a history of having players who have represented both clubs.

Most recently, Dan James made the permanent switch from Old Trafford to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

United, however, have lured the likes of Eric Cantona, Alan Smith and Rio Ferdinand across the Pennines in the past.

Phillips, 25, was born in Leeds and has established himself as an iconic figure at the club. He also played a key role in helping England reach the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

