Man United chief sheds light on Man United’s January transfer plans

Man United‘s football director John Murtough has revealed that the Red Devils are unlikely to embark on a big transfer window spending spree in January, despite suggestions they might.

During the summer window, Erik ten Hag was backed in the transfer market with Antony and Casemiro joining the club from Ajax and Real Madrid respectively.

But rather than being able to add more star-studded names to his ranks, Ten Hag is likely to remain with what he has in his ranks.

That is according to the club’s football director Murtough, who explained the club’s transfer plans in January at a recent fans forum.

“We brought in five regular first-team starters on permanent transfers and a high-quality back-up goalkeeper on loan,” he explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“We ended the summer slightly ahead of where we expected to be in terms of the number of players brought in, so we don’t anticipate the same level of activity in future windows, although we will continue to strengthen.

“The next step was reshaping the squad and we worked closely with Erik throughout the summer to agree on who to bring in, and who we would allow to leave.

“As always, there was a lot of media noise and speculation to contend with but ultimately by the end of the window we were happy with where we ended up.”

While it is unlikely to be a surprise for Ten Hag that he is not expected to be able to add to his ranks in January, he may be able to force his club’s hand if Cristiano Ronaldo’s exile continues.

Currently, Ronaldo has been removed from the Red Devils’ first-team squad after refusing to come on against Spurs in United’s big midweek Premier League win.

On Saturday evening, Ten Hag takes his side to Stamford Bridge for a crunch clash against Chelsea. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

