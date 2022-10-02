Man City v Man United: Talking points as United suffer sobering loss

A day to forget for Manchester United.

Manchester United’s recent surge of momentum came to a rather humbling halt on Sunday afternoon, as they were swatted aside by local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

During a dismal first-half performance, United shipped four goals – with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden grabbing a brace each in front of a ravenous home crowd.

Haaland then sealed his hat-trick just past the hour mark, just minutes after Antony netted what ended up being a consolation goal for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Foden then grabbed his own hat-trick shortly after, before United rallied at the end, as Anthony Martial scored a brace. Here are some talking points from the game.

Familiar failings cost United dearly.

Coming into the game off the back of impressive wins against Liverpool and Arsenal at Old Trafford, there was a confidence amongst United players and supporters alike. However, that confidence was evidently misguided.

The Red Devils conceded four goals in a disastrous first-half showing, with their midfielders seemingly going missing against a vastly superior standard of opponent.

City’s slick passages of play and their conviction left a rudderless United midfield stumped in all truth – with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen unable to keep up with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Phil Foden FIRES Man City ahead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/KgH60TPrsT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Not only that, their defensive failings were also on show for all to see. The Red Devils were sloppy in and out of possession from a defensive perspective, with the Sky Blues seizing their moment.

City always possess the potential to pick apart any side, but the manner of which they did it to United is a statement in itself. A glorious day for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Erling Haaland proves his class.

While United took a huge step backwards in their pursuit of City, Haaland once again proved his class.

Scoring yet another hat-trick, the Norwegian striker looked sharp and composed throughout the game. If United had any of those attributes today, they may have put up more of a fight against their city rivals.

Haaland’s first was a superb header from a De Bruyne corner-kick routine, before he then poked home at the back post with a devastating finish following an equally brilliant ball into the danger area from his Belgian teammate.

Another goal for Erling Haaland! 🔥😳 pic.twitter.com/ThC0720bsD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

His hat-trick was complete just past the hour mark, as he slammed home from a teasing Sergio Gomez ball into the penalty area.

But remarkably, the hat-trick brought Haaland up to 14 goals scored this season in the Premier League alone. He has also scored in the Champions League, with his total tally standing at 15.

If there was any doubt about his ability to score in ‘big’ games for City, Haaland has answered those questions in emphatic fashion.

Erik ten Hag still has a lot of work to do.

While United scored three goals, and were not beaten as badly as it looked like they may have been in the first-half, this was a sobering day at the office for Ten Hag.

“I almost can’t believe what I’m watching…I can’t believe how bad Man United have been!” 😠 Roy Keane reflects on a dismal first half for United…👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/UamckxHY6T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Coming into the game, Man United were on a run of four consecutive wins – but despite the wins they recorded in that run, there remains a lot of work to do.

After conceding first, Ten Hag’s side looked brittle, and anything but as composed and confident as they have looked in previous weeks.

Yes, there are positives to take from the second-half on the whole, but the reality was that the game was long over before Antony scored his long-range effort from outside the penalty area.

"So you're saying there's a chance…" 👀 Antony pulls one back for Man United with 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐓 strike! 🇧🇷🔴 pic.twitter.com/OuCNpkIi4Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

United are still a work in progress, although the gap between them and Guardiola’s side is widening at a pace of knots.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man City, Man United