Luke Byrne hails Damien Duff’s Shelbourne impact as young stars thrive

The Damien Duff revolution at Shelbourne is thriving.

Last weekend, Damien Duff’s Shelbourne recorded arguably one of their biggest results of the season so far, dismantling local rivals Bohemians in the FAI Cup.

A 3-0 win was recorded by the Reds, but in truth, they could have won by more. And if they did, few would have complained at the outcome.

The win was a result of Shels’ progress throughout the season, as Duff’s insistence of giving youth a chance to thrive pays off.

“There has been a massive amount of progress throughout the season…”

However, there is an experienced core within the squad that is guiding Shels’ youthful revolution at Tolka Park – with Luke Byrne being the leader.

Byrne has been an ever-present this season under the former Ireland winger, and has lauded the effort put in by Duff and his coaching staff as the Reds look to solidify their place at the top table of Irish football.

“It’s been fantastic [playing for Duff this season],” Byrne explains when speaking at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs at the Aviva Stadium.

“He is so professional, so demanding, and so intense. He sets standards that you have to meet every day and our job as players is to try and meet them, to take on the information and coaching that he is giving us.

“We come in with a smile every day and work hard to listen to what he is saying, trying to carry out the game plans. A lot of work and analysis goes into it – with a lot of thought.

“There has been a massive amount of progress throughout the season, and I would put a massive amount of that down to the work that the manager and his staff have done with the young players.”

Last season, Byrne found himself working alongside Duff as a coach with the Shelbourne U17 side, one that included current first-team star Jad Hakiki.

But rather than joining Duff’s backroom team, Byrne is now a player under the two-time Premier League winner at Tolka Park.

“He’s still as intense and still as hard-working [as before],” Byrne adds on Duff. “He still has that attention to detail that he had when he was working with the U17s and that real emotional side where he can motivate players and put that arm around them.

“He knows how different individuals react to different things, and that’s an amazing skill to have. I’ve seen that quite early on and it’s great now to be on the other side of it and be a player under him.”

“It bodes quite well for the future of the club…”

As a player under Duff, Byrne has been part of a young group that is constantly evolving and thriving at Tolka Park, despite some setbacks along the way.

But crucially, Shels are all but guaranteed their top-flight status for 2023, and are in the FAI Cup semi-final. The future seems very bright in Drumcondra, especially after Sunday’s big FAI Cup win against Bohemians.

“It’s easy to forget, that if you look at Sunday – Brian McManus and Jack Moylan, Kameron Ledwidge and Gavin Molloy; they were arguably four of our best players,” he reflects.

“They are all 20 years of age playing in their first season of Premier Division football. It is a very young team. You have Jad Hakiki, Shane Farrell and then Aodh Dervin.

“There’s a few others there that are quite young, and it bodes quite well for the future of the club and the team going forward.”

“Jack has had a great season and he’s got that X-Factor…”

Of those young stars to thrive, Moylan and Jad Hakiki have caught the eye throughout the season – with the latter already already penning his first professional contract with the club earlier this year.

“Jack has had a great season and he’s got that X-Factor,” Byrne explains. “I would have seen him at Wexford last year and it surprised me, why he would be allowed to leave Bohs, looking at his performances.”

🎥 | GOAL Pick that one out! 😅 Jack Moylan gives @shelsfc the lead against @sligorovers ⚽️ What a pass Mark Coyle 🍟 👏 Watch live | https://t.co/G7H4CU1EYZ 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/XVzLNxPTt9 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 6, 2022

He adds: “He has been really impressive, and is quite different to midfield players around the league now.

“He’s quite big and is deceivingly quick. He has a knack for scoring goals, but the thing is that there is huge scope in Jack and there is a really, really top player in there. He’s just got to stay at it and work hard. If he does I am sure that he will fulfil his potential.”

For Hakiki however, his breakthrough season has been halted somewhat by a niggling injury issue. Byrne coached Hakiki for a time last year with the Shelbourne U17 side, and is hopeful that the teenager can come through his injury setback.

Jad Hakiki with the opener for Ireland U19M against Iceland today 😍#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/6VjjdWBcQ3 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 1, 2022

“We had Jad in with us last year with the 17s,” he said. “I worked alongside him with the manager and Alan Quinn. He was the best player in the country at underage level last year.

“This year he has started for the first-team and has been capped internationally. He has scored goals for Ireland and signed a new long-term contract at the football club.

“Unfortunately he is out at the moment with an issue, and the club are minding him to make sure that he doesn’t do any long-term damage, which is the right thing to do.

“Other than that he has had the ideal first season and it’s just a shame that he hasn’t played a bit more, and as a team we have missed him.”

