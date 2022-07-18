Ludogorets v Shamrock Rovers: TV details & team news for Champions League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the first-leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie on Tuesday, July 19th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Ludogorets at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria, in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

Ludogorets won the Bulgarian top-flight last season, entering the Champions League qualifiers for the 11th year in a row. They have not failed to win a league title since 2012, and are also two-time Bulgarian Cup winners.

To add to the steep task facing the Hoops, the Bulgarians reached the Champions League play-off round last season, as they lost out to Malmo FF.

In the round prior to that they defeated Greek giants Olympiacos. However, they would come fourth in their Europa League group, finishing bottom in a pot that included Braga, Red Star Belgrade and Midtjylland.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm (Irish Time) on Tuesday, July 19th.

What is at stake?

This match is the third game of Shamrock Rovers’ European campaign.

Rovers won their first Champions League tie this season against Maltese side Hibernians with relative ease, winning 3-0 on aggregate as Rory Gaffney stole the show at Tallaght Stadium.

Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch Ludogorets v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

The match will be live on RTE 2, with coverage getting underway at 6.30pm. It will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Shamrock Rovers are unlikely to have any major injury headaches.

Former Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia however is expected to miss out as he nurses an injury.

