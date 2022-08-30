Louise Quinn hails bravery of Ireland boss Vera Pauw

Louise Quinn has spoken on Vera Pauw’s rape allegations.

In July, the Irish sporting public rallied around Ireland international boss Vera Pauw after the Dutch boss went public with rape allegations during her own playing career.

At the time, people from all facets of Irish society offered their support to Pauw – with the FAI also backing their manager with a strong statement issued at the time.

And ahead of Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualification window this month, the former Scotland and Netherlands boss has received similar levels of support from her Ireland international squad.

“It was one of those things that is very difficult to hear from someone you are so close to in a camp…”

Of those, Louise Quinn hailed her manager’s bravery and composure speaking about a highly-sensitive, and personal topic.

“It was one of those things that is very difficult to hear from someone you are so close to in a camp,” Quinn explains. “But for me, how she has handled herself as a person, so brave, so composed.

“Because it is now on her, she now has to go to the media, and it is so personal, it’s that weird thing, something that personal is happening in your life..

“It is extremely tough. But, for me, she was composed, she was brave, she was strong, and she is going to help a lot of people.

“It was something where we’ve obviously had our chat with Vera, it was all the same stuff, we’ve come together as a group, but we just all let her know as the group or as individuals that what you’ve done is one of the bravest things.

“It sets an example, and she was saying, ‘If there was anything like that,’ that to her and just to have something like that, an openness.

“Listen, she says she’s still the same Vera but a better Vera and, to have that, for her personally is amazing. Know what I mean, she is still going to be the great manager she is but on a personal level, for her to have that bit of freedom is fantastic.”

“She doesn’t have her Irish passport but she feels that support coming from every angle…”

Last week, Pauw spoke about how ‘free’ she became after going public with the rape allegation – with the support of Ireland leading the way for widespread support to follow elsewhere.

To Quinn, that support came as no surprise – but she did admit that it was uplifting to see at a difficult time for the Girls in Green boss.

“It doesn’t surprise me but you love to see it,” she explains. “She doesn’t have her Irish passport but she feels that support coming from every angle.

“For her, from the way the FAI handled it, the way she spoke to us as a team, then the outer circle of the public, that’s where you feel, where you hope people will be ok.

“It’s a different level but we did whatever we did in 2017, it wasn’t what we were feeling in between ourselves, it was what people on the outside think and feel.

“It hasn’t surprised me how people reacted to it and have been so supportive, it shouldn’t have to happen, a person shouldn’t have to go through that and hold onto it for so long.”

Quinn then said Pauw was the ‘bravest’ woman on the Irish team in doing so. “It’s heartbreaking, so to do it in this moment, it will only make her a bigger and better person. She’s the bravest woman on our team right now.

“She’s a strong woman, she was already strong before that, she’s a hard, strong woman and to have to make herself vulnerable… she’s great.”

