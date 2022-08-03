Louis Saha issues blunt Man United reminder amid Frenkie de Jong struggles

It has been a frustrating summer for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has offered a blunt explanation to Red Devils’ fans, amid their transfer struggles this summer.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have been unable to strike a deal with Barcelona in relation to the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

And with reports this morning suggesting that De Jong may be on his way to Chelsea, Saha has issued United fans with a stark reminder in relation to their standing amongst Europe’s elite.

“ There is no leverage any more..”

“It’s a fair point that maybe Manchester United should look at someone else if Frenkie de Jong doesn’t want to come,” Saha explained. “What I’m seeing is that over the years it has become harder for United to attract players or the targets they wanted.

“They always seem to get dragged down, maybe through a new tactic by agents more than the club.

“I’m sure that if the club has found an agreement with a player, the business gets done, but that hasn’t been the case.”

He added: “All those big clubs get ahead of you or at least have a similar attraction. It could be the status of the club, the history of the club or the chances that club has to win the Champions League.

“At the same time, they might have a better structure financially to offer to a player. It’s all these areas that have become challenging for Man Utd over recent years.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Frenkie de Jong, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said de Jong wants to remain at the club 💭 pic.twitter.com/ZEu2SEhDww — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 30, 2022

“They will have to deal with this until they win the Champions League again. They will remain with this category of club and have to fight to sign a player.

“There is no leverage any more like ‘if you’re not happy, I can get another player’.”

Frenkie de Jong.

On Wednesday morning, it emerged that De Jong is now being courted by United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, as Barca look to offload one of their higher earners.

However, it is likely that the Blues will have to stump up a fee greater than the fee reportedly offered by United in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Red Devils have offered a fee in the region of £72 million for the Dutch international, plus add-ons.

However, that has yet to come to fruition, leaving the door open for Chelsea to pounce as they make their move in the summer transfer window.

