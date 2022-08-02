Ex-teammate slams ‘selfish’ Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

He is not impressed.

Former Man United forward Louis Saha has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for only thinking about himself in relation to the transfer speculation surrounding him this season.

Saha was a former teammate of Ronaldo at Old Trafford during the mid-2000s, with the pair enjoying limited success together,

However, in a recent interview ahead of the start of the season, Saha hit out at the Portuguese star for his selfishness since United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

“I t’s a bit unrealistic to ask now a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream…”

Since returning to Manchester, Ronaldo has impressed on an individual basis, but as a team, the Red Devils have struggled.

They will be hoping for an improved season this term, but will be acutely aware that Erik ten Hag will have plenty of work to do in order to realise that ambition.

“In some way, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s point of view it’s a bit unrealistic to ask now a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream,” Saha explained.

“Even last year, I’m sorry but the magic could have happened and everything could have gone well and they won the Champions League and the Premier League and there we go, he could say that he could stay because he had participated in that.

“It was unrealistic that just his arrival would have changed all this.”

Louis Saha: “H e is thinking about himself…”

United host Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game of the 2022/23 season, as they prime themselves for a crunch showdown with Liverpool at the end of the month.

It remains unclear if Ronaldo will play any role in those games, however.

“Asking that again after a poor season and maybe not great transfer market business in his view, I don’t really understand how dramatic it is to change and to do all those things,” Saha added on Ronaldo’s future.

“I think that last year he had been in Juventus but they hadn’t won the Champions League.

“I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a supporter of Manchester United, I have felt like he hasn’t shown completely enough of that, he is thinking about himself.

“I am not going to judge him because he is an immense player and I’m not in his position, but I would have loved him to stay because he’s a terrific player. No-one can judge his actions at this moment because it’s his own career.”

