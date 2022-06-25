LOI takeaways as Shamrock Rovers claim bragging rights in win v Bohs

A huge night for Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers maintained their lead at the top of the Premier Division table on Friday night, as they saw off bitter Dublin rivals Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney’s second-half goal proved to be the difference between the sides, as the Hoops edged clear of Dundalk.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps produced a miraculous comeback to steal a point against St Patrick’s Athletic, while the Lilywhites dropped points away to Shelbourne.

In the First Division, Cork City moved back into top spot, while Wexford put daylight between themselves and Bray with a last-gasp win against Longford Town.

Here’s what we learned from the League of Ireland on Friday night.

League of Ireland: Derby delight for Rovers.

After a typically manic Dublin Derby between Rovers and Bohs, Stephen Bradley’s side were the victors in front of a sold-out Tallaght Stadium.

Just under 7,500 supporters crammed their way into the Dublin 24 venue, and it was Gaffney who struck to give Rovers the precious three points.

GOAL ROVERS

46mins: SRFC 1-0 BOHS

Rory Gaffney breaks the deadlock with a poacher’s finish to hand the Hoops the lead. #rtesoccer

💻 https://t.co/l39i0ztLNG…

📺https://t.co/KbteCloVqf… pic.twitter.com/nzROV8jz77 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 24, 2022

Bohs however can leave South Dublin disappointed, with some refereeing decisions going against them in the heat of battle, as their manager Keith Long explained.

Despite that, they can have few complaints with the final score as Rovers’ superiority shone through.

The Gypsies were well in the game, but they lacked what the Hoops had, and that was a goal. Liam Burt threatened, as did Promise Omochere and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe but it was not enough to stave off defeat.

For Rovers, it was a welcome result after losing away to Dundalk last weekend, with the Lilywhites also dropping points away to Shels.

Seven points clear, Bradley’s side will take some stopping now even if they have played a game more than their Co. Louth rivals.

Harps show their grit as Pat’s falter at the death.

Finn Harps have endured a dismal campaign, but their latest point might be the one that could reignite their season.

Trailing St Patrick’s Athletic by two with 87 minutes played in Ballybofey, Harps fought back from the brink to steal a point against Tim Clancy’s inconsistent Saints.

The Athletic have flattered to deceive this season, and this latest setback is an indication of that.

Now five points behind Derry City, Pat’s occupy fourth spot with Sligo Rovers and Bohemians tucked in just behind them.

However, the result is not a terminal one for the Inchicore outfit with European football still within their grasp. But for Harps, it is a huge one in terms of the relegation battle.

Neither Harps or UCD are likely to pick up many points between now and the end of the season. So naturally, this one is likely to be key for Ollie Horgan’s side.

Cork City reclaim top spot in the League of Ireland First Division.

In the First Division, Cork City and Galway United once again traded positions at the top of the table, with the former moving ahead this time.

The Tribesmen were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Treaty United, while Cork City saw off local rivals Cobh Ramblers at Turner’s Cross.

Elsewhere, Wexford breathed new life into their play-off chase with a late win at home against an out of sorts Longford Town, moving further clear of Bray Wanderers.

The Seagulls lost away to Waterford by a single goal, meaning that they have now won just three times in their last 19 games.

Making matters worse, Pat Devlin’s side are now seven points behind the last play-off position, and it looks unlikely that they will be able to turn the tide any time soon.

Waterford however are motoring along nicely in third spot after securing their first win under new boss Danny Searle. Just eight behind with a game in hand, the Blues are not out of the title picture just yet..

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, finn harps, league of ireland first division, league of ireland premier division, LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers