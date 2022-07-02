LOI takeaways as Derry sneak past Bohs and Rovers get set for Europe with narrow win

A big night of LOI action took place.

Derry City picked up their second win on the spin with a thrilling 3-2 win away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park, as they breathed new life into their season.

Recently, the Candystripes struggled for form and results, as they watched their slim hopes of winning a Premier Division title peter out.

But two successive wins have put them back on track. Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers claimed a 1-0 win away to Finn Harps as they continued their recent winning run.

St Patrick’s Athletic picked up a 3-0 win at home to Drogheda, while Dundalk strolled to a 3-0 win against UCD. In the First Division, Cork City and Galway United both picked up important wins.

Wexford and Treaty United also both won to put some daylight between themselves and Bray Wanderers.

Here are some talking points from Monday night’s round of games.

League of Ireland: Derry City bite back.

Surprisingly, the wheels have come off the wagon of late for Derry City, but an important away win against Bohemians may be the result they need to get their season back on track.

Granted, Bohs have struggled defensively this term, but no win at Dalymount Park is easily got.

Goals from Joe Thomson and Matty Smith set the Candystripes on their way, before a Dawson Devoy OG ended up being the winner.

Devoy, who has been linked with a move away from Bohs in recent days, made amends with a thundering strike of his own late on, but it was a result that will do nicely for Derry.

While the league title is probably out of reach, Europe is more or less theirs. Most importantly, the win sets them up nicely ahead of their vital Europa Conference League qualifier against Latvian’s Riga FC.

A night of expected results in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, results went largely the way many would have expected them to do so.

Shamrock Rovers claimed a narrow 1-0 win away to Finn Harps, while Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic sailed past UCD and Drogheda United respectively with 3-0 wins.

For Dundalk, their win at home to UCD allows them to keep the pressure on league leaders Shamrock Rovers. The Lilywhites have two games in hand on the Hoops, but are 10 points behind Stephen Bradley’s side.

St Patrick’s Athletic however said farewell to Ireland U21 winger Darragh Burns who is set to complete his move to League One side MK Dons from the club. They also kept pace with third with their win.

A two-horse race in the First Division all but confirmed as play-off gap widens.

In the First Division, Cork City and Galway United ensured that they continued their run of results to stay clear at the top of the table.

City saw off 10-man Bray Wanderers with a 3-1 win, while Galway snuck past Waterford by a slender one-goal margin.

For Bray, the defeat puts them nine points behind play-off chasers Treaty United and Wexford, who saw off Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town respectively.

The Seagulls have also scored the least amount of goals in the First Division this season, but do face Athlone, Treaty and Cobh Ramblers in their next three outings.

Cian Murphy with the opener for 🔝 of the table Cork City yesterday#LOI | @CorkCityFC pic.twitter.com/mzadrRjXkb — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 2, 2022

As close to maximum points from those three games is a must if they are to get themselves back into play-off contention.

