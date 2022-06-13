LOI European Draws: Time, streaming details and potential opponents

An exciting time of the year awaits..

League of Ireland sides are set to learn their opponents for the first-round of the Champions League, and Europa Conference League on Tuesday.

After claiming their second league crown in a row, Shamrock Rovers will begin their European odyssey in a Champions League first-round qualifier.

Both Derry City and Sligo Rovers will also begin theirs in a Europa Conference League first-round qualifier.

Meanwhile, FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic will enter the Europa Conference League in the second-round of the qualification series, and will learn their fate on Wednesday.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s European draws for League of Ireland sides, including dates, TV/streaming details and potential opponents.

Shamrock Rovers.

Expected to lead the fight for the League of Ireland in European action this year, the Hoops will learn their Champions League first-round fate on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Rovers are seeded for the draw, but there are a few tricky ties they may face, and will want to avoid.

The draw will be available to view on Uefa’s website, with it set to begin at 11am Irish time from Nyon, Switzerland.

In the draw, Stephen Bradley’s side may be paired with one of Lech Poznan (Poland), Zrinjski (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Hibernians (Malta), Shkupi (North Macedonia), or Dinamo Batumi (Georgia).

Of those, Lech Poznan would constitute the most difficult draw for the Hoops, with Maltese champions Hibernians ranked as the lowest of the five.

The two-legged tie is set to be played on 5/6 July & 12/13 July.

Derry City.

In the Europa Conference League, Derry City will be hoping to make their European return a successful one.

Unseeded, the Candystripes struggled prior to the mid-season break, but they will be hoping that they can seal a favourable European draw to kickstart their season.

In the draw, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side may face one of Flora Tallinn (Estonia), Pogoń Szczecin (Poland), Crusaders (Northern Ireland), HB Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) or Riga FC (Latvia).

Of those, Northern Irish side Crusaders would be the more favourable draw, while a trip to Poland or Estonia would be a real challenge for the Foylesiders.

The draw will be available to view on Uefa’s website, with it set to begin at 12pm Irish time from Nyon, Switzerland. The first and second-leg ties are provisionally scheduled to take place on July 7 and 14 next month.

Sligo Rovers.

With a new manager in place, Sligo Rovers will be hoping to make the most of whatever new manager surge they can get in European action this season.

Last year, the Bit O’ Red were unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa Conference League by Icelandic side FH.

And this year, they will be hoping to banish their European nightmare from 2021.

John Russell’s side may face one of Bala Town (Wales), Breidablik (Iceland), Europa (Gibraltar), DAC Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) or Fola Esch (Luxembourg) as the unseeded side.

Similarly to Derry City, the first and second-leg ties are provisionally scheduled to take place on July 7 and 14 next month. You can view the draw in full here from 12pm.

St Patrick’s Athletic will learn who their first European foes will be later this week.

