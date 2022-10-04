Liverpool coaches hail ‘fearless’ Ireland youngster after move

Trent Kone-Doherty is impressing in Liverpool.

Former Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty has enjoyed an impressive start to life as a Liverpool player, with his performances catching the eye of his coaches at the club.

Joining from League of Ireland giants Derry City, Kone-Doherty has regularly caught the eye for Liverpool’s U18 side since making his move across the Irish Sea.

And according to his underage club coach Barry Lewtas, the winger has been hailed as a ‘really dynamic’ talent as Liverpool’s U18s impress in the Uefa Youth League.

“Trent looks really dynamic, he can take players on, he combines well..”

Kone-Doherty has joined the Reds’ U18 side alongside former Celtic teenager Ben Doak, with Doak also impressing early doors at Anfield.

“In Napoli I was really excited with the pair of them playing either side,” Lewtas said of the young duo when speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

“Trent has played primarily with the U18s. He has done well. Trent looks really dynamic, he can take players on, he combines well. He’s a wide attacking player who seems pretty fearless when he’s in one-v-one moments. He can change direction, he’s direct.

We want to wish Trent Kone-Doherty the best of luck as he begins his journey with Liverpool FC 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/S17sPaT8ds — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) July 23, 2022

“It will have been a big step up for him in terms of the level of game since arriving, but he has seemed pretty fearless.

“Napoli made a change on his side early on in the first game and that was due to the success he was getting out wide.”

Trent Kone-Doherty.

Still in the infancy of his young career, Liverpool will be keen to protect their young talent from the spotlight.

However, they will be pleased with his progress at the club thus far after an encouraging start to life within their ranks.

Already, Liverpool have included the Derry teenager in theur Uefa Youth League squads as their young guns look to impress in European action.

Recently, the winger has also been called up to the Ireland U17 squad for the first time, after rising through the ranks on the international scene.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Trent Kone Doherty, uefa youth league