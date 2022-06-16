Liverpool set to conclude transfer incomings with Aberdeen swoop

An interesting signing.

Liverpool are set to conclude their summer transfer dealings, after closing in on the services of one of Scotland’s most highly-rated young stars.

The Reds confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunes earlier this week for a club record fee, having also made a move for Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho earlier this summer.

And they have now made a move for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay, who plays primarily as a full-back.

According to the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had agreed a deal with Aberdeen that will see Ramsay depart Pittodrie for a fee of over £6.5 million.

The report claims that Aberdeen will receive an up-front fee of £4 million, with the rest of the fee pending performance related bonuses.

Take a look at Liverpool transfer target Calvin Ramsay’s goal and assists for Aberdeen from the 2021/2022 SPFL season 👀🔍 pic.twitter.com/RYJUhvl78L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2022

Last year, Ramsay was selected as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, following an impressive campaign. However, Aberdeen did struggle for consistency last season, but Ramsey was able to impress nonetheless.

With the Dons, Ramsay has been able to work alongside former Ireland international Jim Goodwin, who has been impressed with his highly-rated young star.

“Prior to January, Calvin was probably one of the best young full-backs in the world to be perfectly honest,” he said last month.

BREAKING 🚨: Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £6.5m for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uLXuaRnYUA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 16, 2022

“That is not an over-exaggeration. His stats, his data in terms of his attacking numbers, putting crosses in the box were incredible. He had a little dip in form.

“Whether that was because his head was turned in January with whether he was moving or not moving. As a young lad that can all weigh you down.”

