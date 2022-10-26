Lincoln City boss hails Daniel Mandroiu amid impressive form

An impressive start to life in League One for Daniel Mandroiu.

Lincoln City boss and former Ireland international Mark Kennedy heaped praise on Daniel Mandroiu after the former Shamrock Rovers star scored another league goal for the Imps.

On Tuesday night, Mandroiu netted the winner for Lincoln City in their 1-0 win against Barnsley, blasting his effort home after an exquisitely timed counter-attack.

The goal was his second of the season, having played just five games for his new club so far.

Speaking after the game, Kennedy went on to praise the impact made by his new recruit at the Imps since joining.

“He’s excellent off both feet, and he has got a really good football brain,” he explained. “He is a really technical and intelligent player. He’s tough.

“I wouldn’t class him as a hard man, but he is tough. A gentleman from Sky just asked me how is he adapting to the league, but that doesn’t concern me.

“If he has the ability that he has, it doesn’t matter what league you play in. But he’s done really well. He has to take all the credit for himself. What you see on the pitch is all down to Danny.”

“I think that I’m up to speed now. It took me two games to get fit, but I think that I am nearly there now…”

For Mandroiu, his impressive start to life in League One has come against the backdrop of an injury that kept him out of action for most of the summer.

“It’s not too bad at the moment,” Mandroiu quipped in his own post-match interview. “We had a tough month this month, but we managed to dig out a good few points. We’re all delighted in there.”

He then added: “I think that I’m up to speed now. It took me two games to get fit, but I think that I am nearly there now. I’m just delighted to be in this team.

“We’re all doing well, it is not just myself. Everyone has dug deep and we are reaping the rewards.”

For Mandroiu, his form is coming at an important time in regards to his own club and international ambitions.

In the past, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has earmarked the player as a future Ireland senior international under his tenure.

But for now, the Imps will be hoping that the former Bohs and Shamrock Rovers star can continue his impressive rise. Next up for Mandroiu and his Irish counterparts at the club is an away tie against Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

