Ex-Ireland international hails Daniel Mandroiu after Lincoln City debut

Former Ireland U21 international Daniel Mandroiu made his long-awaited debut for League One side Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon, during the Imps’ 2-0 loss on the road against Bolton Wanderers.

While the defeat was a setback for Mark Kennedy’s side, it did at least offer him the opportunity to run the rule over his new signing that has been plagued with injuries early on in his career at the club.

In doing so, Mandroiu’s performance caught the eye of the former Ireland international who has been pleased with the former Shamrock Rovers star thus far.

“Danny has got huge belief in himself…”

Mandroiu joined Lincoln from the Hoops during the summer transfer window, and despite an injury halting his early stint at the club – his new boss is ‘encouraged’ by what he has seen from his new recruit.

“Danny is a player who wants it in tight areas – he will have a go at you for not giving him the ball and has got real bravery,” Kennedy explained.

“Danny has got huge belief in himself and I thought his performance when he came on was very encouraging.

“He will definitely be a problem for the opposition.”

Lincoln City’s Irish contingent.

Mandroiu was not the only Irish player in action for Lincoln on Saturday during their defeat however, with Ireland U21 international Sean Roughan also starting for the Imps.

However, Roughan endured an afternoon to forget as his mistake cost his side dearly just days after making his Ireland U21 debut.

“It all comes down to me playing at Lincoln City and Mark Kennedy putting faith in me,” Roughan added on his international debut. “To make my debut in the circumstances made me a bit nervous, but I am glad that I got to play.

“I am hoping to push on now and earn more caps for them next year so that we can qualify for the Euros.”

