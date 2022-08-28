Liam Scales lifts lid on ‘tough’ Celtic year after move from Shamrock Rovers

Liam Scales had a difficult end to the season at Celtic.

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales has opened up on his ‘mentally tough’ debut season at Celtic, after joining the Bhoys last year.

Scales, 24, impressed at times last season, but found himself cast aside towards the end of the season after a disappointing performance away to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

However, he has put that setback to one side already at Aberdeen this season – establishing himself as a key man under Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin after his move on loan to the Dons.

This season, Aberdeen find themselves in third-place in the Scottish Premiership, and picked up a big win at home to Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

“It was tough not being involved…”

Central to their newfound defensive solidity is the arrival and presence of Scales, with the 24-year-old looking at home in his new surroundings at Pittodrie.

But his impressive performances this season have come against the backdrop of a disappointing end to his debut campaign at Celtic.

“I had a couple of months where I was in and out, in for certain games and probably played ten times between November and January,” Scales explains, as quoted by the Herald in Scotland.

“I thought I did OK and then in the second half of the season wasn’t as good, it was tough not being involved. Coming into training on a Monday knowing you don’t have much of a chance of playing is tough.

“And when all the lads are at the stadium preparing for a game but you’re at the training ground doing a session with the fitness coach it’s mentally tough.

“But it happens at every club in the country and it’s part of the game. I am glad to be out of it now and in a different cycle where I am playing every weekend.”

Liam Scales.

Scales also noted that he has not had ‘any communication’ with his parent club after completing his loan move from Celtic Park to Pittodrie.

However, he will be pleased with Aberdeen’s start to the season after picking up three wins from their opening five league games of the season.

Up next for Aberdeen after their 5-0 win at home to Livingston is a tie against Annan Athletic in the second-round of the Scottish League Cup, with league games against Ross County, Rangers and Hibs set to follow that in the weeks ahead.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aberdeen, Celtic, Liam Scales