Liam Scales catches the eye for Aberdeen in pre-season

Liam Scales is impressing.

Former Ireland U21 international, and current Celtic loanee Liam Scales is beginning to make waves at his new employer Aberdeen as their pre-season preparations heat up.

Scales linked up with Jim Goodwin’s side from Celtic earlier this summer, and he is wasting no time in making his mark at Pittodrie

Currently, the 23-year-old is in pre-season, with the Premier Sports Cup being used as a way to prime some Scottish top-flight sides for their season ahead.

A promising start.

And it is there where Scales is catching the eye.

On Tuesday evening, Scales was the launchpad for a scintillating move that saw Aberdeen score against Stirling Albion in a thumping 5-0 win.

And that is not the first time he has done so this summer, with the early indications suggesting that he is going to play a major role in the Dons’ upcoming 2022/23 season.

Saw a tweet from BBC Scotland reporter @philmcdonald94 yesterday saying: 'Whatever Celtic want for Scales, give it to them.' 👌 He's made some impression on Aberdeen fans this pre-season and with passes like this, you can see why. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Q6E8Mr5dnu — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 20, 2022

While the early signs are promising, Scales is still a Celtic player.

“I would love to sign Liam Scales on a long term contract, but he’s very much Celtic’s player..”

Saying that, his new boss has not hidden his desire to make Scales a permanent member of his first-team squad at Pittodrie.

“We don’t want to have a team full of loan players,” Goodwin said last month. “We don’t want to be signing players on three and four year contracts and releasing them after 12 months as we maybe made a mistake.

“We want to be sure about the players that we’re bringing into the club. I would love to sign Liam Scales on a long term contract, but he’s he’s very much Celtic’s player.

“We will just enjoy him for the time that we haven him but those discussions hopefully will come back up again, in the middle part of the season.”

However, Scales will have to wait to make his league debut for Aberdeen this season, with Goodwin’s side set to face Celtic in their league opener.

His first opportunity to start in the league for Aberdeen as a result may come at home to St Mirren on August 6th.

