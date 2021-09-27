Liam Scales needs time to develop at Celtic according to Ange Postecoglou

Liam Scales needs more time to develop according to Ange Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Liam Scales needs more time to develop after his move from Shamrock Rovers last month.

Scales joined Celtic after impressing while at Rovers in the League of Ireland, and he made his debut for his new employers against Raith Rovers last week.

His debut for Celtic saw him come on in a relatively comfortable Premier Sports Cup win, with the Co. Wicklow native playing the last half-hour of the game.

Scales to be ‘given time’ at Celtic

Despite his impressive start in Celtic colours, Scales’ boss, Postecoglou, explained that Scales needs time to adjust to the demands of his new employer.

“It was also good for Liam to make his debut against Raith,” the Celtic boss told the Daily Record.

“He has come from a different league and has had to get adjusted to training but we were looking for an opportunity to give him some game time

“When you make your debut you are going to be a little bit nervous so it was great for him to come on against Raith and take his first steps.

“Although he is a bit older in terms of years he is still very inexperienced at this level. We will give him time and develop him properly.

“We sign players because we see something in them but the next step is for them to grab their opportunity.”

Scales impresses on his Celtic debut

Despite impressing on his Celtic debut, Scales was left on the bench in their dour draw at home to Dundee United on Sunday.

The Bhoys took an early first-half lead before they were pegged back moments later. Ireland international James McCarthy started the game for the hosts.

As it stands, Celtic are enduring an indifferent start to their new league campaign. After seven games, Celtic find themselves in 6th place, with 10 points to their name. Scales, however, has yet to play a league game for the Hoops.

