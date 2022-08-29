Liam Kerrigan joined by £16 million Premier League forward at Como as Thierry Henry gets involved

A really exciting time for the Serie B side.

Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan has been joined at Serie B side Como 1907 by former Premier League forward Patrick Cutrone – as the Italian side close their transfer business for the summer window.

Cutrone joins the ambitious side off the back of a disappointing time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, joining Como on a three-year long deal.

But significantly, the club have now been part-purchased by Thierry Henry as their off-field drive continues in their quest to reach Serie A.

Owned by Indonesian billionaires, Como 1907 have former Chelsea and Wimbledon hero Dennis Wise involved behind the scenes at the club as Sporting Director.

And today, they have now added to their stable of high-calibre talent with Henry now linking up with them.

“It is a great pleasure for us to introduce Thierry Henry, our new shareholder, who doesn’t really need many introductions in the world of football,” Wise explained after Henry became a shareholder of the club.

“After explaining to him our vision as a club within the community and our ambition to reach Serie A, Thierry has decided to join our journey and we are very happy to have him in Como.”

While the arrival of Henry is a welcome boost for Kerrigan, the arrival of Cutrone is likely to add to the club’s competition for places in the forward department.

However, Kerrigan has already scored his first goal for the club in Serie B, and will be hoping that he can add to that tally in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Pundit Arena last month after completing his move, Kerrigan explained that the club harbours a real ambition of achieving promotion to Serie A, but did admit he must make a considerable jump to make it in Italian football.

“The club has a three-year plan to get into Serie A,” he explains. “This year, the goal would be to get into the play-offs. Down to eighth place is a play-off.

“It’s a new culture, language and a new style of play and a new home – everything really. “It is a bit of a jump, but it is sink or swim. I suppose, I plan on swimming anyway!”

