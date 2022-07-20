Exclusive: Liam Kerrigan on his Serie B leap & remarkable 12-month rise

Liam Kerrigan caught a few people unaware with his latest move.

Just 12 months ago, Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan was getting set for his final year of his commerce degree in UCD, while also harbouring ambitions of his first international call-up at any level.

Granted, Kerrigan played for Ireland at U18 school’s level, and was on the standby list for a number of international squads at U17 and U19 level.

But not even he could foresee rise over a 12-month period.

“Throughout the year I was thinking it was going to be England or one of the European teams in the League of Ireland..”

From winning promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division to his first Ireland U21 call-up, Kerrigan’s talents have been on the radar of many for a considerable time.

However, few thought he would make the move to Italy and join Serie B side Como 1907.

Como, who have been linked with an audacious transfer for World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas in recent days, are being spearheaded by Dennis Wise as their Sporting Director, with their Indonesian owners leaving no stone unturned in their quest to return to the Serie A.

Former Waterford boss Marc Bircham is also involved at the club as a first-team coach.

“Throughout the year I was thinking it was going to be England or one of the European teams in the League of Ireland,” Kerrigan tells Pundit Arena when speaking about his move to Northern Italy.

“Just before the Ireland U21 camp, my agent mentioned Como to me. I think Marc Bircham threw my name into the club and then they went and done their bit of research.

“When the 21s came along, and I pushed it to one side to focus on what was happening there and then once that camp finished I was on a Zoom to Dennis Wise and Marc.

Ireland U21 winger Liam Kerrigan on target for Serie B side Como 1907 🇮🇹🎯 So cool to see recent LOI players like Kerrigan (UCD to Como), Killian Phillips (Drogheda to Crystal Palace) and Darragh Burns (St Pat's to MK Dons) do so well for their clubs this week.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/FoZ8Eqc2Ox — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 17, 2022

“They were speaking about the club and once it started moving I was all for it. Once I heard the logistics of it, I was nearly saying, don’t even bother advertising me to anyone else, because this was where I wanted to go.”

“I wouldn’t say education came first, but I knew it was important..”

While waiting to finalise a move to Italy, Kerrigan not only had international matters to contend with, as he awaited the outcome of his degree in UCD.

Departing Belfield with a 2.1 in Commerce, the 22-year-old now has a credible degree in his back pocket if football was not to work out down the line.

“I wouldn’t say education came first, but I knew it was important,” he explains. “I still would say football was number one, and I had the degree on the side for that balance.

“I have a good commerce degree got from UCD, so it’s not too bad.”

And this week, a mere month after he received his degree from UCD, he is now roommates with former Valencia starlet Alex Blanco during Como’s pre-season camp in the Alps, a player who has plenty of experience playing against the very best in La Liga.

“I didn’t expect it at all to be honest,” he explains. “I thought I would be going nowhere further than England. I didn’t really think of going outside of there, so once it came along I was all for it.”

He adds: “I’ve over two weeks of training done. I’ve only really been here in Como for three or four days [so far], but I think it is ideal that I came to the pre-season camp straight away.

“You’re with the boys all the time, so they got used to me, and I got used to them. They can chat away, obviously not in fluent English but they try their best for me.

“My roommate is Spanish but he can speak good English, so he has helped me out big time.”

Liam Kerrigan: “I’m not going to stop now. I’ll keep trying to go on that upward slope..”

Growing up in Tubbercurry Co. Sligo, Kerrigan grew up in the shadow of Sligo Rovers hero Raffaele Cretaro, and also played for the club that Cretaro made his name at.

His brother Sean has also gone on to play in the League of Ireland with Finn Harps and Sligo, but he is now in the US studying at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania.

Post game thoughts from Ben Friedlander and Sean Kerrigan following a 6-0 win over UPJ⬇️✅ pic.twitter.com/0ugEGNLOvh — Mercyhurst Men's Soccer (@hurstmsoccer) October 2, 2021

However, Kerrigan is at least familiar to the concept of living away from home, having done so at UCD when he moved to the capital from Sligo.

“UCD suited me down to the ground,” he reflects. “Once you get to UCD the shackles are off, because it is up to you. The only pressure was from yourself.”

He adds: “When you do look back, it has been an upward trajectory but this is my first time away from home into full-time football.

“So I’m not going to stop now. I’ll keep trying to go on that upward slope.”

“The three-year deal straight has given me a bit of confidence that they have the belief in me..”

And while the international recognition was big, it was his first jaunt at regular first-team football in the Premier Division that was vital in terms of his move to Serie B.

“I think for coming here, going up [to the Premier Division] was a good help,” he explains. “You’re playing against full-time players who are physically stronger and faster.

“They are better on the ball and technical. You have to raise your level to them players. If you don’t hold your own they will run all over you so it has helped big time coming over here.”

Kerrigan has also put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Como 1907, a side who have not hidden their ambition of returning to the Serie A.

“It shows that they have faith in me, so that they are not just taking a gamble by giving me a one or two-year deal with an option,” he said.

“They have given me the three-year deal straight which has given me a bit of confidence that they have the belief in me. I have to believe in myself.”

Liam Kerrigan: “It is a bit of a jump, but it is sink or swim..”

The three-year deal coincides with Como’s plan to get to the Serie A, as they look to rub shoulders with European football’s elite in the Italian top-tier.

Last season, Como secured a 13th-place league finish following their recent promotion from Serie C, and the initial signs are promising at Kerrigan’s new club.

“The club has a three-year plan to get into Serie A,” he explains. “This year, the goal would be to get into the play-offs. Down to eighth place is a play-off.

“It’s a bit like the Championship [in England] where the first two go up.”

While the lifestyle in waiting for Kerrigan is one thing, there is likely to be a bedding-in period for the Ireland U21 international, who has yet to sample the demands of full-time professional on the continent.

“It’s a new culture, language and a new style of play and a new home – everything really,” he notes. “It is a bit of a jump, but it is sink or swim. I suppose, I plan on swimming anyway!”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Como, ireland u21, Liam Kerrigan, LOI Premier Division, Serie B, ucd