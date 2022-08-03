Liam Burt encouraged by strides made by LOI sides in Europe as Bohs eye a big finish to 2022

A positive summer has taken place in the League of Ireland.

Former Celtic and Rangers youth prospect Liam Burt admits that it is great to see League of Ireland sides compete well in European competition, despite scepticisms thrown at the league from elsewhere.

In the aftermath of Sligo’s unlikely 1-0 first-leg win away to Motherwell at Fir Park, the Bit O’ Red were branded as ‘minnows’ by the Scottish press.

They then backed up their first-leg with a similarly impressive home leg win against Motherwell at the Showgrounds, as they won the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

“I think the standard of the league is a lot better than what people overseas [think]…”

The result meant that three Irish sides would play in European competition in August, with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic also advancing into the next round of their respective competitions.

For Burt, it is an encouraging sign for a player who only set foot in the League of Ireland in early-2021, having impressed in Europe last season with the Gypsies against PAOK, F91 Dudelange and Stjarnan.

“I’ve loved it [his time in the LOI],” he explained when speaking at the launch of Budweiser as the official beer of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. “I knew a little bit about it, but not too much [before joining Bohs].

“At the start it was during Covid-19 and the supporters weren’t there. But ever since that I’ve loved it. I’m delighted that I came over here, and I think I have improved as a player and as a person.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say that it took me by surprise, but I think the standard of the league is a lot better than what people overseas [think].

“When you look at the result Sligo got last week.. That’s a great result for them and the league. It’s great to see results like that, and it shows that the league is moving forward and going in the right direction.”

An exciting end to the season awaits.

On his own club form, Burt and Bohs have started to find form at the right time, as they hunt down European qualification as they reach the business end of the season.

Bohs occupy 6th position, but they do have a game in hand on St Patrick’s Athletic who are fourth. They are just four points behind the Saints in the league table.

Keith Long’s side are also in the second-round of the FAI Cup, where they face non-league side Lucan United in the next round of the competition.

“At this moment in time we are taking it as one game at a time,” he said. “On that [FAI Cup] draw, it is a good draw for us but no matter who you play it will be a tough game.

“We’ll need to take care of that at the time.”

