Liam Brady slams ‘complacent’ Ireland after Armenia win

A nerve-shredding night at the Aviva Stadium.

Former Ireland international Liam Brady bemoaned a ‘complacent’ performance from the Boys in Green, as they got out of jail against Armenia on Tuesday evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side were 2-0 up and cruising against the Armenians, before then disintegrating during a calamitous five-minute spell.

The visitors levelled matters, and then almost grabbed a winner moments after, as Kenny’s side struggled to get off the ropes against the visitors.

“It’s only down to complacency. At least they fought back and got the goal they got…”

However, Ireland were able to salvage an important win to ensure their Uefa Nations League safety, as Robbie Brady slotted home a late penalty.

But that was not enough for Liam Brady, who slammed a ‘complacent’ Irish performance, as the midfield went ‘missing’ in the game.

“Our midfield went missing,” Brady said when speaking on RTE after the game. “It can only be complacency that [caused it].. We were winning 2-0 against a team that showed hardly no interest in trying to score a goal for 70 minutes.

“We switched off. Conor Hourihane gave an appalling pass across the pitch and put his team in trouble. All of a sudden, it is then 2-2.

“It’s only down to complacency. At least they fought back and got the goal they got. You have to say that Ireland were lucky on the night. Jayson Molumby could have been sent off for a very cynical foul.

“That is why he was substituted almost immediately after that. It was a disappointing performance but a win in the end. It wasn’t the resounding win that I was looking for.”

Ireland get out of jail.

While it was a win, it was a result that will do little to ease the pressure on Kenny’s reign in charge.

Next up for Ireland is a friendly international against Norway, before they then conclude their November internationals against Malta away from home.

