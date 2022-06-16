Liam Brady not backing down from Stephen Kenny contract stance

He does not seem to be too impressed.

Liam Brady has casted doubt on Ireland’s progress under Stephen Kenny, claiming that they are continuing to make the same mistakes on a consistent basis.

Ireland began their Uefa Nations League campaign in rather disappointing vein of form with successive defeats against Armenia and Ukraine.

But two positive performances and results against Scotland and Ukraine have seemingly put things back on track under the former Dundalk boss.

“You’re kind of scratching your head and wondering why is he doing it?..”

Although, Brady is not convinced by what he has seen from Ireland during the last two games, suggesting that they are continuing to make the same errors on a regular basis.

“There were a couple of occasions where Duffy tried to play the ball out of his own box and Scotland could have scored twice,” he said when speaking about Ireland playing out from the back on the Stand with Eamonn Dunphy.

“You’re kind of scratching your head and wondering why is he doing it? Is Stephen Kenny telling him to do it? We’ve seen the Irish team do that far too much in my opinion.”

He then added: “I’m still scratching my head. I know we’ve talked about this before and I said the FAI should wait before they give him the contract, they should wait until now after he’s had these four games.

“If I was the FAI, I would have been scratching my head on whether to give him a contract or not. It was a very good result against Scotland, but a few days before that we got beaten by Armenia.

“You have to look at the results and say that they’re not good enough.”

Ireland’s Nations League campaign so far.

While results may have been indifferent at the start, Kenny’s reign was given a new lease of life following the 3-0 win at home to Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

And against Ukraine, the Boys in Green impressed against a side that were most recently competing for a place in the European Championship semi-finals last summer.

In September, Ireland conclude their Nations League games with ties against Scotland and Armenia in Glasgow and Dublin respectively.

